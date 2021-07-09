McLennan County COVID-19 cases increase

New COVID-19 cases and fatalities in McLennan County ticked upward last week even as local health officials warned of the impending arrival of a new, more contagious variant.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District figures released Friday show 119 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 for the week of July 3-9, up from 71 new cases the week before. The seven-day average of hospitalizations also increased to 17.14 from 11.43 the previous week.
As of Friday, 99,279 McLennan County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, and 86,077 were fully vaccinated.
In McLennan County, 39.9% of the 12-and-older population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 50.3% statewide and 55.8 nationwide, according to Friday's health district report.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the delta variant of the coronavirus, one on its way to becoming the dominant strain nationally, has not been detected yet in McLennan County. Nationwide, it is believed to constitute about half of the active COVID-19 cases.
The new variant is shouldering aside the alpha variant that predominated nationally in the spring. First detected in India last year, where it fueled a deadly surge that swamped Indian hospitals, the delta variant is thought to be more transmissible than the alpha variant.
That is not a good omen for the pockets of population where people have not contracted the virus or been vaccinated for it. More transmissible variants usually replace the ones preceding them in a population, said Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine. As more transmissible variants spread, the odds of an unvaccinated person getting COVID-19 rise. Given current stalled vaccination rates and the prospect of new variants after the delta one, unvaccinated people who have not had COVID-19 face a "very high" likelihood they may contact it by winter's end, Wilson said.
Studies are inconclusive whether the delta variant is more virulent or as likely to send people to the hospital as others. COVID-19 treatments remain the same regardless of variant, Wilson said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 15 medical labs in the state capable of the genomic sequencing necessary to determine a coronavirus variant have found the delta variant. With COVID-19 testing rates presently far lower than last year, it is probable the delta variant is in the county, but not yet detected, Wilson said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines do not recommend testing for vaccinated people who show no symptoms, but it is still advisable for those who have possible COVID-19 symptoms of dry cough, fever, shortness of breath or fatigue.
"If you have symptoms, period, you need a test," Wilson said.
Testing also is still recommended for unvaccinated people going to or coming from travel by air as well as those who have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Local COVID-19 testing is available at Walmart, CVS and H-E-B pharmacies, and at urgent care and physician's offices, Craine said.
Craine said the heavy emphasis now is on vaccination, not general testing.
"The vaccine changes a lot of things," she said. "Last year, testing was all we had."
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines presently employed all have been proven effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, hospitalizations and deaths. Fully vaccinated people do not need to self-quarantine if they are exposed to someone with the disease, Craine said.
In a tiny number of cases, young men in their teens have developed myocarditis, a heart infection, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Wilson said the studies show a rate of 70 cases of myocarditis per million vaccinations among males 12 to 17 years old. That is about the same rate of males in that age bracket admitted to the ICU with COVID-19, he said. Given that the majority of those myocarditis cases had cleared up on their own or with treatment without hospital admission, the advantages of vaccination outweigh the risks of contracting COVID-19, he said.