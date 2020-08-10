McLennan County COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000

McLennan County hit a troubling milestone Monday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 5,000 total cases while reporting no deaths related to the coronavirus.

The 61 new cases reported Monday bumps the total reported so far to 5,031. Of those, 1,693 are estimated active cases, while an estimated 3,274 people have recovered, according to figures from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

To date, 64 people have died from illnesses associated with COVID-19 and 47 remain hospitalized in McLennan County. Of those, 31 are McLennan County residents and 13 are on ventilators, according to figures reported by the health district. August 4 was the last day that no fatality was reported in McLennan County until Monday.

While results from a mobile testing clinic in McGregor had not been received by the health district as of Monday evening, the county’s positivity rate is at 15 percent, as of the latest testing results received. The rate reached a high of 23 percent on July 14 and hovered around 19 percent for several weeks before trailing off. It dipped to 13 percent last week, officials reported.