McLennan County COVID-19 death toll grows to 432, including 16 previously unreported deaths

Two new deaths from COVID-19 and 16 previously unreported deaths from last year raised McLennan County’s death toll to 432 residents Thursday, almost a year after the pandemic started.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said the previously unreported deaths happened over several months last year, dating back to last summer.

She said the health district reports deaths as soon as it gets that information from sources including hospitals, nursing homes and justices of the peace. In this case, the delays came from several of those sources, she said.

The most recent numbers show McLennan County has had 25,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19, suggesting 1.7% of known cases were fatal. The health district reported 54 new cases Thursday.

Deaths reported Thursday include one of the county’s youngest COVID-19 victims, a 32-year-old man, as well as a 58-year-old woman. There were five victims in their 60s, five in their 70s and three in their 80s, along with two women ages 93 and 98.