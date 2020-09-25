McLennan County COVID-19 death toll hits 105

With six more deaths announced Friday, McLennan County has seen 105 residents die because of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 35 to 102.
Friday marked the first time the county’s death toll has reached the triple digits, though four of the deaths occurred over the past two weeks and have only now been attributed to COVID-19, officials said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
The six whose deaths were announced Friday were a 60-year-old man, two 90-year-old women, an 81-year-old man, a 94-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. Four who were residents of the same nursing home died over a two-week period, but it took doctors time to determine the cause of death, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
“We wouldn’t really define it as a spike, but it is an indication of the seriousness of this in the elderly population,” Craine said. “They really are the most at risk for death, not just illness and hospitalization. The ultimate takeaway is this is still serious for the elderly population and they’re still very high risk.”
After the first local death attributed to COVID-19 was reported March 31, the county’s death toll remained in the single digits until July 4. As new cases spiked dramatically through July, deaths of 36 residents were announced that month. Deaths of 38 residents were announced last month, and 22 have been announced so far this month.
The 72 new cases reported Friday bring the county’s active case count to 454 and the overall count to 7,942, with 7,383 recoveries. Waco hospitals were treating 44 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 33 McLennan County residents and 12 people on ventilators.
None of the 72 new cases the county reported Friday or the 91 cases it reported Thursday are related to a data backlog that led to a higher daily number reported Wednesday. Seventy-eight of the 153 cases reported Wednesday were linked to tests conducted a month to two months ago at a local lab that was not properly reporting cases, health officials said Wednesday. Another addition of previously unreported local cases is expected soon, tied to a Houston lab that initially did not properly report 25,000 positive tests statewide.
“There was always the concern we’d suddenly see a spike after Labor Day,” Craine said. “We’ve seen it bump up over the past couple of days, even without the data dump. I don’t want to be alarmist, but this is definitely something to take notice of. Is this just a weird little dump over a few days, or is this a growing trend?”
Cases were also reported this week at the following area institutions:
As of Wednesday, eight local nursing homes or assisted living facilities had at least one resident or staff member with an active case of the disease, according to the health district. Those eight facilities have seen a total of 233 cases in residents, with 22 still active, and 184 cases in staff members, with 31 still active.
One new case involving a youth coach was reported Friday at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, which has had 26 staff and 43 youth test positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
Waco ISD’s dashboard reported 12 new cases as of Friday. Bell’s Hill Elementary, Kendrick Elementary, Lake Air Montessori, Cesar Chavez Middle School and Indian Springs Middle School had two cases each. Another was reported at University High School. The 12th case was located in another office or building.
Midway ISD reported eight active cases Friday. Two are in staff members at Spring Valley Elementary School, and two are in seventh graders. A 10th grader and an 11th grader tested positive as well, along with one middle school and one high school staff member.
Baylor University reported 75 active cases, 69 of which are in students. Three are in staff members, two are in faculty members are one is in a contractor with the university.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced 55-year-old Gloria Proo, an inmate at Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville, died because of the virus Sept. 11.
