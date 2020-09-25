McLennan County COVID-19 death toll hits 105

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With six more deaths announced Friday, McLennan County has seen 105 residents die because of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 35 to 102.

Friday marked the first time the county’s death toll has reached the triple digits, though four of the deaths occurred over the past two weeks and have only now been attributed to COVID-19, officials said.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.

The six whose deaths were announced Friday were a 60-year-old man, two 90-year-old women, an 81-year-old man, a 94-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. Four who were residents of the same nursing home died over a two-week period, but it took doctors time to determine the cause of death, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.

“We wouldn’t really define it as a spike, but it is an indication of the seriousness of this in the elderly population,” Craine said. “They really are the most at risk for death, not just illness and hospitalization. The ultimate takeaway is this is still serious for the elderly population and they’re still very high risk.”