McLennan County COVID-19 death toll reaches 51; daily numbers jump after testing push

The county’s rate of all tests coming back positive has begun to decline slightly to 13%, down from 17% on July 27, on a rolling 7-day average basis. The rate is down from a peak of 23% in mid-July. The rate was at less than 1% for most of May and in early June. The statewide rate stood at 13.6% as of Monday, down from a peak of more than 17% in mid-July.

Waco hospitals were treating 64 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 15 who are on ventilators.

COVID-19-related deaths continue to show racial disparities. Of the 51 residents of the county whose deaths have been attributed to the disease, 15, or about 29.4%, were Black; 14, or 27.5%, were Hispanic; and 22, or almost 43%, were white.

McLennan County’s population is about 260,000 people. About 55.4% are white, 14.8% are Black and 27% are Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Meanwhile, this round of free testing will wrap up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at the McLennan Community College Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive. It will operate as a walk-up site, so no registration is required. The site can test 600 people per day with a cheek swab test. Results are expected back between 72 and 96 hours.

