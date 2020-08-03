McLennan County COVID-19 death toll reaches 51; daily numbers jump after testing push

McLennan County surpassed 50 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Monday, with three new deaths reported, while another 135 people tested positive for COVID-19.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported a 77-year-old Black man, an 84-year-old Black woman and a 62-year-old white woman died from COVID-19-related illnesses, bringing the county death toll to 51. All three died in Waco hospitals, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
The health district also reported two deaths on Sunday and one on Saturday. In July, 34 McLennan County residents died from COVID-19 complications, after a sharp uptick in the number of people testing positive for the disease in mid-June.
Craine said that surge has started to stabilize, with new daily case counts averaging in the high double-digits rather than the triple digits, with Monday being the exception. A large batch of test results from the mobile testing sites that local and state officials offered last week came back Monday, leading to a single-day bump in positive cases.
Of the 135 people who tested positive Monday, 115 came from the mobile testing sites held last week in Waco, with another 322 tests pending. In four days, health care workers tested 1,870 people, but not everyone tested lives in McLennan County, Craine said. The health district only receives results for McLennan County residents.
The county’s rate of all tests coming back positive has begun to decline slightly to 13%, down from 17% on July 27, on a rolling 7-day average basis. The rate is down from a peak of 23% in mid-July. The rate was at less than 1% for most of May and in early June. The statewide rate stood at 13.6% as of Monday, down from a peak of more than 17% in mid-July.
Waco hospitals were treating 64 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 15 who are on ventilators.
COVID-19-related deaths continue to show racial disparities. Of the 51 residents of the county whose deaths have been attributed to the disease, 15, or about 29.4%, were Black; 14, or 27.5%, were Hispanic; and 22, or almost 43%, were white.
McLennan County’s population is about 260,000 people. About 55.4% are white, 14.8% are Black and 27% are Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Meanwhile, this round of free testing will wrap up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at the McLennan Community College Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive. It will operate as a walk-up site, so no registration is required. The site can test 600 people per day with a cheek swab test. Results are expected back between 72 and 96 hours.
