McLennan County COVID-19 death toll reaches 51

McLennan County surpassed 50 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Monday, with three new deaths reported.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported a 62-year-old white female and two Black females ages 77 and 84 died from COVID-19-related illnesses, bringing the total deaths in McLennan County to 51.

"The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread," district officials said in a statement Monday. "COVID-19 affects every sector of our community."

On Sunday, the health district reported two deaths and 31 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 4,436.

