McLennan County COVID-19 deaths top 500, active case count climbs higher

Ellor said as a chaplain it is important to meet people where they are in regards to faith. People of different faiths and denominations will talk about their emotions differently, and atheists and agnostics will use different language altogether.

Ellor said it can be especially traumatic for families to lose a loved one who was in a long-term care institution because they likely could not say goodbye in person, and may not have been able to say goodbye at all if their loved one could not use a phone or tablet.

“Normally if it’s a sickness, you have a certain amount of time to get the fact that they are sick and then to process that sickness and possibly toward the end recognize that they are toward the end and embrace them in the dying process,” Ellor said. “Not everyone wants to do that, not everyone should do that, but there is the pre-death time that has been pretty much taken away from the average person.”

He also said the funerals he officiated took place months after the person died, in the brief period in June and early July when it looked as though the virus was under control locally. He said grief plays out a little differently when families have to postpone services, sometimes for months.

