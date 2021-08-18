McLennan County COVID-19 deaths top 500, active case count climbs higher

McLennan County’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 500 mark and left five more families grieving Wednesday, but the true toll on the community is much higher and harder to calculate, a local grief expert said.
As the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District prepares to bring back public testing sites in the face of more than 1,000 active cases, public schools are still forbidden from requiring masks, by an executive order of Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, McLennan County has had 201 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents, more than Dallas County at 163 and Harris County at 147.
The local public health district reported 202 new cases among McLennan County residents Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 1,256 and cumulative cases to 31,823. An estimated 30,066 people have recovered from the virus. The five deaths of McLennan County residents reported Wednesday bring the local COVID-19 death toll to 503.
Jim Ellor, a professor emeritus of social work at Baylor University, has seen plenty of grief in his career. After the West Fertilizer Co. explosion in 2013, he counseled people through their trauma, and as an ordained Presbyterian minister he has officiated funerals for families who lost members to COVID-19.
“The two strongest trauma resources we have as human beings are the ability to talk to other people for emotional support, and our religious faith,” Ellor said. “Both of those have been hampered in the process.”
Ellor said as a chaplain it is important to meet people where they are in regards to faith. People of different faiths and denominations will talk about their emotions differently, and atheists and agnostics will use different language altogether.
Ellor said it can be especially traumatic for families to lose a loved one who was in a long-term care institution because they likely could not say goodbye in person, and may not have been able to say goodbye at all if their loved one could not use a phone or tablet.
“Normally if it’s a sickness, you have a certain amount of time to get the fact that they are sick and then to process that sickness and possibly toward the end recognize that they are toward the end and embrace them in the dying process,” Ellor said. “Not everyone wants to do that, not everyone should do that, but there is the pre-death time that has been pretty much taken away from the average person.”
He also said the funerals he officiated took place months after the person died, in the brief period in June and early July when it looked as though the virus was under control locally. He said grief plays out a little differently when families have to postpone services, sometimes for months.
“For memorial services, in some ways that makes them a little more capable of talking through their grief," Ellor said. “But for a lot of people… while it’s still meaningful, it doesn’t seem to have quite the same impact.”
He said while that is the story of an individual family coping with loss, the cumulative stress of the ongoing pandemic on people as a whole is mounting. He referred to the Holmes-Rahe stress scale, a system developed to rate and categorize stressors in a person’s life. He said once a person’s score tops 400 over the course of a year, they become more vulnerable to health problems.
“We’ve got lots of stressors, and this becomes one more stressor,” he said.
He said anyone trying to console another person should try to focus on the specifics of what is stressing them and the reality of the situation. There is no reason to allow politics into the discussion while trying to help them cope, he said.
Ellor and two of his colleagues, Helen Harris and Bill Hoy, are coauthoring the Routledge Encyclopedia of Death, Dying and Bereavement for publication later this year.
Of the 503 local residents who have died, 86% were age 60 or older, and 9% were in their 50s, but there have been a handful of deaths in younger age groups, including two women in their 20s and the fetal deaths of twins when a pregnant woman became seriously ill from the virus.
Like Ellor, W.H. “Pete” Peterson is no stranger to death. As a McLennan County justice of the peace for Precinct 1 over the last 10 years, he has presided over more than 1,600 death inquests. Before that, he served with the Army in Vietnam and worked 32 years investigating all kinds of violent deaths as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.
“It’s a very sobering thought that we are still having these deaths, and I just hate that it is raising its ugly head again,” Peterson said.
Most COVID-19 deaths have been at hospitals, and Peterson and his fellow JPs normally are not called when deaths are attended by doctors. Of the roughly 150 death inquests he has conducted this year, five tested positive for COVID-19, he said, forcing him and responding officers to “take every health precaution” when they arrive at the site of someone’s death.
At the height of the pandemic last year, Peterson, other JPs, funeral home owners and public health officials gathered regularly for what Peterson called “fatality meetings.” They stopped having those meetings months ago when COVID-19 numbers started to subside, and he hopes it is not necessary to start them again if the numbers continue to escalate, he said.
Local health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the health district has conducted 146 vaccinations at mobile clinics in recent days, including 65 during a Waco Independent School District back-to-school event Saturday. Classes start Monday.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Tommy Witherspoon contributed to this report.