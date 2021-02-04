McLennan County COVID-19 vaccine hubs humming on 2 sides of town, still limited by supply

A group of nursing students from Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing traveled from Dallas to Waco to volunteer Thursday at the health district clinic, and a contingent from the school will do so every Thursday the district holds a clinic. Central Texas Medical Reserve Group, a volunteer group organized by the health district’s preparedness team, also volunteered.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said 700 people made appointments for the drive-thru clinic, a new format for the health district’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“The drive-thru provides another option,” Craine said. “We have been successful with the walk-up clinics. It was time to expand and offer a drive-thru.”

The public health district’s waiting list can be found at www.blockitnow.com/wacowaitlist. Health district officials reach out to people on the list, in order of sign-up, to book appointments.

Craine said the drive-thru clinic was organized like the walk-up clinics that have been held for the past three weeks in the Waco Convention Center, but the drive-thru format allows for more social distancing. When Baylor offered to help, providing security, internet service and other assistance, the health district decided to try it.

