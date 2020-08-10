McLennan County COVID cases surpass 5,000

McLennan County hit a troubling milestone Monday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 5,000 total cases while reporting no deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 61 new cases reported Monday bumps the total reported so far to 5,031. Of those, 1,693 are estimated active cases, while an estimated 3,274 people have recovered, according to figures from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
To date, 64 people have died from illnesses associated with COVID-19 and 47 remain hospitalized in McLennan County. Of those, 31 are McLennan County residents and 13 are on ventilators, according to figures reported by the health district. August 4 was the last day that no fatality was reported in McLennan County until Monday.
While results from a mobile testing clinic in McGregor had not been received by the health district as of Monday evening, the county's positivity rate is at 15 percent, as of the latest testing results received. The rate reached a high of 23 percent on July 14 and hovered around 19 percent for several weeks before trailing off. It dipped to 13 percent last week, officials reported.
"We are definitely seeing over the past week a trend of new cases coming down and kind of flat-lining," said Kelly Craine, health district spokeswoman. "We are kind of at a stagnant point now where we are not going over 100 new cases a day. We are more stagnant lately near 60s and 50s. Our hospitalization rates are a bit lower today, which is good, but we still have work to do. We need to get those hospitalizations lower and make sure people are taking seriously the wearing of masks and social distancing. We just need to keep doing those things to lower the numbers."
Vigilance is especially needed as families get ready to send their kids back to school, Craine said. For parents trying to decide what educational path to take, it is important to communicate with school officials to know their plans to help students stay safe, she said.
"A lot of it is going to play into what parents feel is best for their child and their family and working with the school and knowing what the school's plan is for social distancing and other safety measures involved," Craine said. "Every family situation is unique and a lot of it is going to involve good communication with your child's school and teachers about how they plan to make sure everyone is as safe as possible."
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McLennan Community College’s Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive. No advanced registration is required for the walk-up testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.