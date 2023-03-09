The triple-dip La Niña that brought warmer, drier weather, tanked crop yields and dried up water sources throughout the South has ended, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday.

Texas A&M extension grain economist Mark Welch said prospects look favorable for a better year of crop production, and though neutral climate conditions are welcome, the benefit to producers of any increased supply in the face of national inflation remains questionable.

The shift to neutral conditions, as part of the El Niño Southern Oscillation pattern, means sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean have risen to their normal range, modifying the Pacific jet stream’s path and influence over weather in the United States.

“We’ve been seeing this coming for months and we’ve been under this La Niña pattern for years” Welch said.

The pattern typically makes a full oscillation from El Niño to La Niña about every three years. To have a nearly three-year La Niña, like the one that started in September 2020, is unusual.

Welch said without the overarching influences of either of ENSO pole, while there are lots of other factors that affect daily weather, Central Texas should return to more normal weather patterns. The weather service predicts a switch to El Niño, known to bring cooler, wetter conditions to Texas, in the fall, providing even more of a backstop for hopes of a drought recovery.

The past La Niña, marked by hotter temperatures and lower precipitation, produced a 16-inch rain deficit for Waco last year. About 9% of McLennan County remains in extreme drought, according to the U.S. drought monitor report released Thursday, but it is a step up from 33% last week.

McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said Waco needs both slow, soaking rains and hard, flooding rains to make up for different aspects of the drought impact.

Flooding rains are necessary to replenish lakes and stock tanks reliant on runoff, McLellan said. He said runoff events northwest of Waco would hopefully catch the Bosque River and flow into Lake Waco. The lake, despite recent rains, sits 11 feet below reserve level.

Since the beginning of the year, the lake level has fluctuated in the range of 451 feet above sea level, sitting at a little more than 451.1 feet Thursday. The city of Waco and its water customers have had Stage 2 water-use restrictions in place since the summer, and officials have said the lake dipping to 450 feet would trigger tighter Stage 3 restrictions, further limiting outdoor watering, among other measures.

Stream flow, as measured by U.S. Geological Survey gauges, is one of five factors that affect the drought monitor’s determination of severity.

On the other hand, McLellan said soaking rains are needed for deep soil moisture, especially later on in the growing season before cotton is planted. Soil moisture is also a key factor that plays into the monitor’s measure.

“We really need a 3-inch soaker over a 24-hour time period,” McLellan said.

McLellan said luckily topsoil moisture has been good enough for most of the county’s corn to be planted already, and many seeds have started to sprout.

Welch said he anticipates the wheat crop around Waco will look good, especially east of Interstate 35 where drought conditions have improved since the first of the year.

“Spring-planted crops, from Central Texas east, things look good from a production standpoint,” Welch said.

Economically, it is safe to assume that as crop production increases with favorable conditions, the price for that supply will decrease. Welch said he’s already noticed grain market prices are falling off, indicative of good prospects and yield globally.

However, Welch said as supply increases and price drops, the new battle for 2023 will be with the decrease in demand he suspects will come along with the fight against inflation.

The primary tool used to decrease inflation is for central banks to raise interest rates, Welch said. Raising interest has the effect of slowing spending, slowing price increases and dampening the growth of demand, he said.

“We’re still at the beginning stages of that in terms of its impact on the economy,” Welch said.

Efforts to decrease inflation would likely create challenges on the demand side of whatever is being produced, he said. With low demand, the booming supply has nowhere to go. Raising interest rates poses its own problems for farmers looking to expand their businesses and buy insurance as well, Welch said.

Though farmers and climate experts alike look far into the future to weigh risks and options, Welch said seeds won’t be planted in the north, the area with the most market-influential grain yield, until April. Even with the best of prospects, there’s no telling what crop will come out the other side, he said.

“You can do everything exactly right and you still don’t know what you’re going to end up with,” Welch said.

Thursday evening brought light rain to Waco, with the National Weather Service predicting thunderstorms to follow and a chance of rain carrying into early Friday morning. The rest of the weekend is expected to be partly sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night, with a high of 81 on Saturday.