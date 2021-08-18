McLennan County deputies who served in Afghanistan disappointed by Taliban takeover

"It's never a waste, but people died. They brought home nightmares. They left limbs. At the time, everybody there thought they were doing it for the right reason. I still believe we went there for the right reason. I don't like to think that our friends and our countrymen died there and it's going to go back to where it was before we got there. That hurts. I think those people who are still there deserve better than what they are about to get."

The people of Afghanistan, for the most part, were very welcoming of U.S. forces and were grateful for the help, Aguirre said.

"Five or six different dynasties tried to take over that country, going back to Alexander the Great, the Sikh Dynasty, the Brits, the Russians and then we got there. That country has always been at war at some point," Aguirre said. "If it is anything like it was before, it's going to be horrific. While we were there, little boys were killed for playing soccer, girls were killed for going to school, women were killed for being raped. It's going to be horrific."

While much has been said about the trillions spent in the war and the resources and equipment left behind, Strahl said he is more concerned about the lives lost in combat and those who continue to be affected by their service. Strahl, Davis and Aguirre all have had friends who died by suicide after returning home from war.