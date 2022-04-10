McLennan County detective and Unbound Now advocates work to prevent human trafficking among Ukrainian war refugees

In the Ukraine-Poland border region on Thursday, McLennan County Detective Joseph Scaramucci and a team of Unbound Now members prevented three women and children from being trafficked.

“Polish border authorities appear overwhelmed with the sheer number of refugees to be processed. We were able to intervene earlier today to stop three women and children from going with a possible trafficker,” Scaramucci said Thursday.

Scaramucci leads an anti-trafficking unit in the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and also conducts training for border authorities as far away as Mongolia, according to McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease.

Also there at the Ukraine-Poland border region with Scaramucci, Amanda Buenger, executive director of Unbound in Bryan-College Station, witnessed the situation Thursday as well.

“Our team saw these three women and children who had paid for a ride across the border and given their passport information to someone unknown,” Buenger said Friday. “We intervened telling them this was not a safe situation. This is a trafficking situation.”

Scaramucci said the Unbound team moved the three to safety.

A week ahead of the group there now, Unbound Now founder and International Director Susan Peters traveled there with a smaller team to assess the need and prepare to help. Headquartered in Waco, Peters said Unbound Now works to prevent human trafficking, free the victims and help them recover.

She said her team in the Ukraine-Poland border region got a card with tips to avoid trafficking translated and printed in the Ukrainian and Polish languages and started handing them out.

“Last week the refugees were uncertain of who we were and what we were saying,” Peters said Friday. “But we gave them the cards and told them what to avoid.”

As refugees, they should not have to pay for transportation or to cross the border, she said.

A week later, Scaramucci and Buenger both said the refugees lined up at the border for processing were eager to hear what the team had to say.

“They had heard rumors of us and how we were trying to help,” Scaramucci said.

Buenger said the team had passed out thousands of the training cards this week.

“The refugees were ready to hear what we had to say,” Buenger said. “They wanted the cards and they wanted to know what to avoid.”

Other tips to avoid human trafficking include not going with unknown people met online and not giving up passport and identity documents to anyone who is not a government official, and then only briefly for processing.

“We also tell the refugees to get a photo of anyone they’re going to travel with, and a photo of that person’s identity documents, and send those to someone they know and trust,” Scaramucci said.

He said they also stopped refugees this week from going with someone who appeared to be American and who claimed to want to take them to Mexico and then cross the southern border into the United States.

The U.N. estimates that between 3 million and 4 million Ukrainians have fled the Russian invasion and the vast majority of them are women and children.

“They (refugees) have left their homes, their families, everything that had and everyone they knew,” Buenger said. “They’re desperate and vulnerable. It is so terrible that others would exploit them in such a situation.”

Buenger said she has worked for Unbound overseas preventing trafficking in Mongolia and Southeast Asia.

“I’m no stranger to these kinds of situations,” Buenger said. “The work globally is the same as locally. Unbound provides excellent education, and does amazing advocacy work to get cases handled properly.”

Advocates who help get the cases handled help people get their lives back, Peters said.

Peters said Unbound Now training is recognized by the state of Texas for hotel and motel workers to prevent trafficking.

“We also have CTE units, continuous training and education, for social workers and mental heath professionals.” Peters said.

Human trafficking is not just a third world problem, Buenger said.

Scaramucci said what he and the team look for includes military-age men, ages 18-35, speaking different languages than most people around, who are searching the crowds for the most vulnerable women and children.

“It’s not just on the other side of the world," Buenger said. "It’s right here in our own backyards and we can all help to stop it if we know what to look for.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.