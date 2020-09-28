McLennan County faces business capacity rollback based on COVID-19 hospital cases

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the fact that case numbers have remained stagnant three weeks after Labor Day is a good sign, but she warned against people becoming too complacent by not wearing their masks and social distancing.

“We’ve seen before COVID can explode at the drop of a hat,” she said.

As usual, the 18-25 year old age range represented the largest number of new cases Monday, with 14 cases in that bracket. It was followed closely by the 50-59 age bracket, with 13 cases.

Friday marked the first time in at least three weeks the 18-35 age bracket did not represent the largest number of new cases. The health district reported 77 new cases in the 40-49 age bracket and 69 new cases in the 50-59 age bracket, or 35% of the week’s totals.

Craine said people in those age ranges are the most mobile, going to work and school, but ultimately it comes down to who is getting tested for the health district to determine some kind of trend.

The next round of free COVID-19 testing is Friday at Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave. It is a drive-thru site, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.