McLennan County families breathe easier as 100s of kids get first COVID-19 shots

There was no line and no drama Monday afternoon as Sunny Hunt walked into the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District clinic and rolled up her sleeve for the child-size Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.
The 10-year-old got a cartoon sticker afterward and sat in a room watching "Ratatouille" for the 15-minute observation period. Her mother, Molly Hunt of Waco, could now breathe a sigh of relief as the last of her three children got the shot, making them one step closer to being safe to travel to see family for the holidays.
"It is really relieving for all of us, for the other kids, and she is relieved and was willing and excited to come and thinks that this is the first step in the process,” said Hunt, whose other children are 13 and 15 and fully vaccinated. “We have been anxiously waiting for that piece of mind and ability to travel.”
The health district began administering the newly approved pediatric doses Friday at its headquarters, 225 W. Waco Drive, on a walk-in or appointment basis. The district also held mobile clinics this past weekend at China Spring Intermediate School and First United Methodist Church of Waco. The district had given 311 child doses through Sunday, though Monday's tally was not immediately available.
“It’s been really going well,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. “It’s like January all over again. The people who really wanted it came in right away.”
The full count of child vaccines, including those given at pharmacies and pediatricians' offices, is not yet clear. Waco Family Medicine, which serves much of the lower-income population in McLennan County, was still waiting for doses Monday.
Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest did not provide information Monday on whether their clinics have received the new vaccine formulation.
The county's population ages 5 to 11 is estimated at 24,689. According to the Texas Tribune, 2.9 million children in that age group are now eligible for the vaccine in Texas, which has over 900 providers in the state that are able to administer the vaccine to children.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 349,200 doses will be sent to pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program.
The Texas Tribune reported that 22 children in that age range have died due to COVID and another 118 children who had previously had COVID were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which inflames the body including brain, heart, lungs, and kidneys.
In its weekly report for Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, the health district reminds the public that children can be hospitalized or die from the virus.
“Vaccinating children ages 5 through 11 is critical to preventing infections and possible severe disease,” read the report. “The COVID-19 vaccines being used in the United States are safe and effective.”
According to the report, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11.
“Getting your child vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping to reduce the spread of the COVID-19,” read the weekly report.
That was a consideration for Allison Harkins of Waco, who brought her daughter, 5, and son, 8, to the health district clinic Monday.
“At our school, we are still quarantining and contact tracing so if they are vaccinated they don’t have to quarantine if they are exposed,” Harkins said. “That is a huge reason, to prevent them from missing school because we don’t want them to miss any more school than they already have.”
Harkins, who is fully vaccinated herself, said it was also a way for her to keep her children as healthy as possible.
“It really is to protect them from serious disease,” Harkins said. “Even though it seems and a lot of people say it's minor and not really common in children, what if you have the one who gets really sick. That is a huge reason.”
The health district reports that 10% of COVID-19 cases have occurred in children between the age of 1 and 9, and 13% of cases have been in children ages 10 to 19.
On Monday afternoon, the district reported 17 new cases and one fatality from COVID-19. Of the 34 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, 20 are McLennan County residents and six of the 22 ventilators in use are for COVID-19 patients.
In hopes of minimizing health risks this season, the health district is also encouraging flu vaccines for all ages to help avoid a “twindemic.”
The health district’s 2021-2022 Flu Activity Report for the week ending on Oct. 30 reported a total 3 cases of flu in the county. Previously, the health district reported that it normally sees 200 to 300 flu cases during the peak of flu season, which is considered to be from October to early spring.
People can get the flu vaccine at the health district at the same time they get their COVID-19 shot.
The Waco Drive clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mobile clinics this week include the following, with asterisks (*) denoting sites with the child vaccine.
- Tuesday: La Vega High School cafeteria*, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.; Waco Fire Department Station 1, 100 Peach Street, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center*, 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.; Pilgrim’s Pride, 2500 E. Lakeshore Drive, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Thursday: McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area*, 1400 College Drive, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Friday: South Waco Library*, 2737 S. 18th St., from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.