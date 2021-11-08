McLennan County families breathe easier as 100s of kids get first COVID-19 shots

“Vaccinating children ages 5 through 11 is critical to preventing infections and possible severe disease,” read the report. “The COVID-19 vaccines being used in the United States are safe and effective.”

According to the report, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11.

“Getting your child vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping to reduce the spread of the COVID-19,” read the weekly report.

That was a consideration for Allison Harkins of Waco, who brought her daughter, 5, and son, 8, to the health district clinic Monday.

“At our school, we are still quarantining and contact tracing so if they are vaccinated they don’t have to quarantine if they are exposed,” Harkins said. “That is a huge reason, to prevent them from missing school because we don’t want them to miss any more school than they already have.”

Harkins, who is fully vaccinated herself, said it was also a way for her to keep her children as healthy as possible.