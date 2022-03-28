McLennan County firefighters vigilant as fire danger intensifies

While places like Eastland County and Coryell County make statewide headlines for wildfires burning tens of thousands of acres, a grass fire near Crawford on Sunday showed that the danger of sparks igniting dry vegetation is equally real in McLennan County.

The combination of ongoing drought, above average temperatures and high winds put dry grass, fields, junipers and mesquite in the outlying areas outside Waco in the same kind of danger as Abilene, Mineral Wells and Brownwood, Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Riley Moran said Monday.

“These kinds of fuel can ignite very easily and make a fire that’s hard to control,” Moran said Monday.

The northwestern approximately two-thirds of McLennan County was under “extreme” drought Monday, according to the U. S. Drought Monitor. Drought conditions in the rest of the county were labeled severe, and the entire county remains under a burn ban.

More than 54,000 acres burned last week in Eastland County, where Waco and Hewitt firefighters went to assist a multiagency effort. More than 17,000 acres burned in Coryell County on Sunday, tinging the skies with haze as far away as Ft. Worth, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

By Monday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service estimated that the Coryell fires, known as the “Crittenberg Complex,” had burned more than 33,000 acres and was 40% under control.

Another fire along the Bosque River near Iredell kept Bosque County fire officials busy Sunday, burning 927 acres before it was extinguished Monday.

In McLennan County, a range fire of some 110 acres a mile south of Crawford took 35 to 40 firefighters from six different agencies about three hours to get under control on Sunday afternoon. Crawford Volunteer Fire Department continued to quench hot spots Monday morning.

“It’s hard to stop a fire with the winds blowing so hard,” Crawford Fire Chief Brian Westerfield said Monday.

He estimated his team contended with winds of 20 to 30 mph while putting that fire out.

“Welding, and sparks from cars and trucks driving down the highway, are starting a lot of fires (in my area),” Westerfield said. “About 100 to 110 acres burned (Sunday) before we could get it under control.”

Westerfield said the team that worked with him had to move some livestock and “just managed to control the fire before it endangered some houses.”

On Monday, critically to extremely dry vegetation across the landscape supported wildfire activity when exposed to so-called “critical fire weather,” which includes prevailing warmer than normal temperatures and high wind speeds, a Texas A&M Forest Service statement on Monday reads.

By Tuesday, the potential for large wildfires will escalate as critical fire weather is expected to develop over a large area of the state west of the I-35 corridor, according to the statement.

When these critical to extreme weather conditions combine with the extremely dry vegetation across the landscape there is a possibility that large, significant wildfires will occur and may impact communities, the statement reads.

“Fuel in western McLennan County is in similar condition to the areas of Texas at greatest risk of wildfires,” Moran said.

A thunderstorm chance of 90% is in the National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday night in Waco and surrounding areas.

Though Moran said that if the low humidity, warm temperatures and high winds resume after the thunderstorms, then the fire risk would climb again quickly in McLennan County and across Texas.

He said property owners can take steps lower the wildfire risk on their properties:

Trim hedges and other plants back away from buildings

Keep lawns mowed and watered.

Observe burn bans, which include bans on burning brush.

Exercise due caution when welding or doing any sort of hot work.

Some of those Waco and Hewitt firefighters who helped contain the Eastland Complex last week moved on to Bosque County over the weekend, said Robby Bergerson, executive deputy chief of Waco Fire Department. Bergerson coordinates deployments of firefighters in support of wildfires and other emergencies for McLennan County and 11 surrounding counties.

Hewitt Fire Captain Cody Richardson swapped out for another Hewitt firefighter as the deployment extended another seven days.

Waco and Hewitt firefighters were scheduled to move to Mineral Wells on Monday night to prepare for extreme fire danger there, Bergerson said.

Meanwhile, McLennan County farmers and ranchers have joined efforts to help their counterparts in wildfire areas. The McLennan County Farm Bureau last week sent a truckload of Purina feed from Bar None Feed to farmers and ranchers affected by the Eastland Complex fires, local Farm Bureau president Ronnie Dowdle said Monday.

He also said the particular feed purchased is blended for horses, cattle, sheep, goats and good for all livestock.

