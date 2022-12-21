McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who died this year

Save the mittens, blankets and coats for the thrift store donation box. Dusty Kirk, owner of The Hangar, said there is one thing he knows the homeless population he sees come through his doors will use this holiday season: $5 McDonald’s gift cards.

“I have so many gloves that are donated that are not fit for people that live outside. … If you’re going to give the homeless something it has to be something that’s of need,” Kirk said.

A big piece of what Kirk does day to day is meeting people where they are, putting the individual first, he said. Tuesday, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals.

The fourth annual memorial service featured a sermon by Pastor Brandon Holmes of The Promise Collective and a video presentation showing the names of 26 people who died over the past year.

“How we view homelessness matters, and listen, I know I’m talking to the choir today, so I kind of want to rephrase this,” Holmes said in his sermon. “How we view people matters. … So I want to say it this way: Are people a problem to fix, or are people persons that we can absolutely embrace?”

The first memorial for McLennan County took place four years ago when Shannon Eckley, founder of Throwing Aces Homeless Advocacy, noticed the lack of recognition and took the problem into her own hands. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is held each year on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year.

“It’s super important to me that we honor people in life and in death,” Eckley said. “I knew that we weren’t having anything like this, so I decided I’m the person to do it because it matters to me.”

The service has moved locations over the past three years before landing at The Hangar, starting downtown, moving to Antioch Community Church and then to Calvary Baptist Church, Eckley said.

“None of our friends who are experiencing homelessness were coming, so we decided we wanted to hold it in a location that they were familiar with and could easily get to,” Eckley said.

The Hangar serves chronically unsheltered people, with a goal of ending homelessness, Kirk said. He sees many types of people every day who come through for hygiene necessities, meals and social services, averaging about 50 guests per month, he said.

The memorial service is now organized by a committee including Eckley, who will be board chair of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition starting in January; Kari Davis, office coordinator for the McLennan County Indigent Health Care Program; and Marisa Coronado, lead eligibility specialist for the program. Eckley said the coalition and county program split the cost and the work to maintain the memorial service each year.

“The three of us start around September meeting to put everything together, make sure we’re getting names, that we’ve contacted all the shelters,” Eckley said.

While The Hangar provides meals, showers, Wi-Fi and social services and the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition aims bridge the gap between resources, the Indigent Health Care Program is a function of the McLennan County Health Services Department that helps cover medical fees for uninsured people.

Davis said the county also has a pauper program, which provides burial services for unclaimed people or families unable to pay for burial. She said many of the names that appeared during the memorial were found through the pauper program.

“If there’s anybody unclaimed, we do everything in our absolute power to find family, and we do a really good job of that,” Davis said of the county program. “But a lot of the homeless, we help take care of them too. Even if they do have family but they don’t have funds available or they’re estranged, we cover the cost.”