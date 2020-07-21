McLennan County health authority orders in-person school delayed until September

The Waco-McLennan County health authority on Tuesday afternoon ordered all public and private K-12 schools in the county to postpone in-person classes until after Sept. 7, while allowing for remote instruction to proceed as planned.

Dr. Farley Verner, the health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, also ordered all school systems in the county to develop and submit a written plan by Aug. 21 on how to resume in-person instruction and extracurricular activities, according to a press release.

Verner said in the press release that he believes the order is vital to protecting the public health.

"These control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk of spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines," he said.

