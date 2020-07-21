You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McLennan County health authority orders in-person school delayed until September
0 comments
breaking

McLennan County health authority orders in-person school delayed until September

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Waco-McLennan County health authority on Tuesday afternoon ordered all public and private K-12 schools in the county to postpone in-person classes until after Sept. 7, while allowing for remote instruction to proceed as planned.

Dr. Farley Verner, the health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, also ordered all school systems in the county to develop and submit a written plan by Aug. 21 on how to resume in-person instruction and extracurricular activities, according to a press release.

Verner said in the press release that he believes the order is vital to protecting the public health.

"These control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk of spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines," he said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLennan County FAST Unit nets hundreds of arrests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News