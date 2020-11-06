McLennan County health district issues public health alert on increasing COVID-19 spread

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District issued a public health alert Friday urging residents to follow all COVID-19 precautions and warning that recent increases in local case counts and hospitalizations related to the disease are expected to continue.

For the past three days, the health district has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, along with an increase in hospitalizations, indicating rapid spread of the disease in McLennan County, according the public health alert. The health district also reported two more deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to the disease, bringing the local toll to 162 deaths.

"Suspected sources of this increase (in cases and hospitalizations) include household clusters, parties, family get-togethers and other forms of contact outside the immediate family," the alert states. "Even within the same household, one person can become infected with the virus and, before they know they are sick, they bring it home and infect the entire household."

The health district is urging residents to continue to follow safety measures to slow the spread of the disease, even at special events or with family when people are less likely to physically distance themselves or wear masks.

