McLennan County health district issues public health alert on increasing COVID-19 spread
McLennan County health district issues public health alert on increasing COVID-19 spread

Ages graph
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, provided

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District issued a public health alert Friday urging residents to follow all COVID-19 precautions and warning that recent increases in local case counts and hospitalizations related to the disease are expected to continue.

For the past three days, the health district has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, along with an increase in hospitalizations, indicating rapid spread of the disease in McLennan County, according the public health alert. The health district also reported two more deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to the disease, bringing the local toll to 162 deaths.

"Suspected sources of this increase (in cases and hospitalizations) include household clusters, parties, family get-togethers and other forms of contact outside the immediate family," the alert states. "Even within the same household, one person can become infected with the virus and, before they know they are sick, they bring it home and infect the entire household."

The health district is urging residents to continue to follow safety measures to slow the spread of the disease, even at special events or with family when people are less likely to physically distance themselves or wear masks.

"COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms," the alert states. "Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings."

Other safety measures include:

  • Staying home if you are sick
  • Avoiding events and gatherings, even with family
  • Wearing a mask
  • Maintaining a 6-foot distance from others
  • Washing hands often
  • Isolating if you have been tested, until you receive negative results
  • Cooperating with the health district if you test positive.

Meanwhile, McGregor High School will be closed next week and reopen Nov. 16, after 10 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and another 67 students were placed on quarantine, according to the McGregor ISD Facebook page. Three Waco ISD schools closed their campuses and switched to remote-only instruction this week, including one that will remain closed until after Thanksgiving.

The health district reported 133 more McLennan County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 10,971 and the estimated active-case count to 709. Waco hospitals were treating 66 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up from 42 last week. Of the 66 people hospitalized locally, 51 are McLennan County residents and 12 are on ventilators.

Over the past week, the local testing positivity rate jumped to 11% as of Thursday, on a rolling 7-day average basis, after holding steady at 6% since mid-last month.

Concerned about COVID-19?

