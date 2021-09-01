McLennan County hits daily record of 501 COVID-19 cases, youth lead the way

McLennan County hit a one-day record of 501 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 208 residents under the age of 20, as the delta variant continued its rampage through area schools and communities.

The pediatric cases include eight babies under the age of 1, 80 children ages 1-10 and 120 youth ages 11-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported. The district reported 191 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in McLennan County, 95% of whom are unvaccinated.

The county's COVID-19 death toll increased to 544 with the deaths of a 58-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man.

Health district senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said she and her coworkers expected some increase when the school year began but didn’t expect the spread to happen this fast.

“We are all extremely discouraged by this number,” Shah said.

Shah said schools have two tools to help them combat the virus: vaccination and masks. She said as the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, so has the number of people seeking the vaccine through the health district at one of its free clinics. The clinics are scheduled at schools and other central locations, open to everyone and can be found at covidwaco.com.