McLennan County losing vaccine momentum even as availability widens

The drive to get COVID-19 shots in McLennan County arms is stalling even as barriers to getting them fall.
Residents as young as 12 can now get the vaccinations at more than a dozen area locations without having to get on a waitlist, and in some cases without having to sign up at all.
Local pharmacies and health institutions in McLennan County are stocked with more than 10,000 doses waiting to be administered at no cost.
But for the most part, McLennan County residents aren’t buying.
As of Friday, 86,429 county residents had received at least one dose, 1,958 more than a week before. Of McLennan County’s 16-and-older population, about 43% had received a shot, compared with 52% statewide and 59% nationwide.
An additional 41 residents ages 12-15 had been vaccinated as of Friday, three days after federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is continuing to host mass vaccination clinics, with the next drive-thru clinics available Wednesday through Saturday at Waco Independent School District Stadium, 1401 New Road. Registration is encouraged but drop-ins are also welcome.
The health district, designated as a state hub for the vaccine, did not order additional doses from the state this past week and has not ordered any for the coming week, spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
The district started the week with 2,000 one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses and 3,000 Moderna doses, which require a follow-up, but it still had a surplus at week’s end, Craine said.
Craine said the health district is gradually expanding its outreach with mobile clinics at smaller sites, including businesses, churches and housing complexes.
“It doesn’t have to be a huge company,” she said.
The district has held clinics at Secondary Missionary Baptist Church, SpaceX, the Cargill turkey plant and the Estella Maxey Place in East Waco.
The health district hopes to expand its outreach to schools and smaller McLennan County towns, Craine said.
“We’re looking at reaching all of the county,” she said.
The county’s other designated vaccine hub, Ascension Providence, has discontinued mass clinics at its Highway 6 hospital but is reaching out to patients in its primary care system as young as 12 and scheduling shots with the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone outside Ascension Providence’s system can call 833-919-1680 to arrange for a vaccination.
A multitude of pharmacies in the Waco area are offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and pharmacy websites and state-run vaccine trackers show the vaccine is widely available within a day or two.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management tracker Friday showed that CVS at 601 N. Valley Mills Drive had 5,862 Pfizer doses, while the Walgreens in Beverly Hills had 2,160 doses of Pfizer and 450 of Moderna.
H-E-B’s website showed availability of the Pfizer vaccine in stores on Valley Mills Drive, North 19th Street, Wooded Acres and in Woodway, while the Woodway and Bellmead stores had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Walmart was also offering Moderna vaccines at all of its locations in McLennan and Falls counties.
Craine, the health district spokeswoman, said she hopes anyone who has not yet received the vaccine will see its advantages, including not having to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 patients. She said the news this past week that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had lifted masking guidance for vaccinated people in most cases is a good sign.
“It points out that vaccines have been successful,” she said. “It’s working. … It’s really exciting, and we’re hoping people will take advantage of that opportunity.”