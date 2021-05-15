McLennan County losing vaccine momentum even as availability widens

The drive to get COVID-19 shots in McLennan County arms is stalling even as barriers to getting them fall.

Residents as young as 12 can now get the vaccinations at more than a dozen area locations without having to get on a waitlist, and in some cases without having to sign up at all.

Local pharmacies and health institutions in McLennan County are stocked with more than 10,000 doses waiting to be administered at no cost.

But for the most part, McLennan County residents aren’t buying.

As of Friday, 86,429 county residents had received at least one dose, 1,958 more than a week before. Of McLennan County’s 16-and-older population, about 43% had received a shot, compared with 52% statewide and 59% nationwide.

An additional 41 residents ages 12-15 had been vaccinated as of Friday, three days after federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is continuing to host mass vaccination clinics, with the next drive-thru clinics available Wednesday through Saturday at Waco Independent School District Stadium, 1401 New Road. Registration is encouraged but drop-ins are also welcome.