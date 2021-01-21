McLennan County Medical Society honors Verner

Dr. E. Farley Verner was presented with the McLennan County Medical Society Presidential Distinguished Service Award in a ceremony via Zoom on Dec. 17.
Chosen to receive this award by the MCMS president and board of directors, Verner has a long history of service in the medical community, primarily with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, serving as the McLennan County health authority since 2003.
“Dr. Verner has exhibited wisdom and fortitude in providing our county with the best possible guidance during such a pivotal and challenging time in our history,” said Dr. William
McCunniff, 2020 MCMS president. “As this pandemic has evolved, time and time again Dr. Verner has stood in the gap as a medical voice who always did the right thing, even when it wasn’t popular.”
Verner, an infectious disease specialist, graduated medical school from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, completed his internal medicine residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and subsequently completed an infectious disease fellowship in 1985, after which he moved to Waco to join Dr. Scott Lea in forming Waco Infectious Disease Associates.
In his 37-year career Verner has worked with the local hospitals, serving Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest on the drug utilization and internal medicine quality assurance committees, as chairman of the pharmacy and therapeutics committee, and as chief of internal medicine.
At Ascension Providence, he has served on many committees, including credentials, pharmacy and therapeutics, the executive committee, and infectious control and isolation, during which he helped write policy. He also served as chief of internal medicine, president of the medical staff and board member and chair of the Continuous Quality Improvement Board, and along with Dr. Lea, was instrumental in the opening of the Wound Care Center in 1998.
A longtime member of the
McLennan County Medical Society, Verner received its Gold-Headed Cane Award in 2014. In 1996 and 2008, he was recognized with the Aynesworth Award for Outstanding Volunteer Faculty in the Family Health Center Residency Program.
Verner has also served on many boards.
After accepting the award, Verner thanked his family, clinic staff and the “tireless, unsung heroes of this epidemic” at the health district. “We cannot rely on the vaccine as our only effort; we need wider acceptance of mask use.” he said. “I urge everyone to exercise your right to care for others — wear your mask and get the vaccine.”
Verner and his wife, Peggy, have two adult daughters and four grandchildren.