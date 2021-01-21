McLennan County Medical Society honors Verner

Dr. E. Farley Verner was presented with the McLennan County Medical Society Presidential Distinguished Service Award in a ceremony via Zoom on Dec. 17.

Chosen to receive this award by the MCMS president and board of directors, Verner has a long history of service in the medical community, primarily with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, serving as the McLennan County health authority since 2003.

“Dr. Verner has exhibited wisdom and fortitude in providing our county with the best possible guidance during such a pivotal and challenging time in our history,” said Dr. William

McCunniff, 2020 MCMS president. “As this pandemic has evolved, time and time again Dr. Verner has stood in the gap as a medical voice who always did the right thing, even when it wasn’t popular.”

Verner, an infectious disease specialist, graduated medical school from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, completed his internal medicine residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and subsequently completed an infectious disease fellowship in 1985, after which he moved to Waco to join Dr. Scott Lea in forming Waco Infectious Disease Associates.