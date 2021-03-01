McLennan County reaches 15% vaccination rate as public hub makes up lost ground

More than 30,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in McLennan County, the equivalent of 15% of the county's 16-and-older population, state data showed Monday.

The numbers jumped after the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District made a full-court press to use up its backlog of Moderna vaccines, giving 5,259 shots over three days ending Saturday at McLane Stadium.

The health district's vials stacked up after it cut short clinics the weekends before and after the historic freeze in mid-February. This past week, the health district hub and Ascension Providence hub administered a record 7,958 shots, including second doses. By Monday, 30,058 people had received their first dose in McLennan County and 14,089 had received their second shot.

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the effort last week proved the ability of the health district vaccine hub to scale up.

"We definitely have capacity," she said. "We can definitely increase the amount we vaccinate. We just need the vaccine."