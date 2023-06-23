A "construction incident" has caused the McLennan County Records Building to go dark, meaning operations have temporarily ceased in the tax office, elections office, engineering department, human resources and credit union, County Judge Scott Felton said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The building is located at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, across Fifth Street from the McLennan County Courthouse.

The county clerk's office will remain open to accept legal documents, but they will not be processed until the computer network connection is repaired.

The release did not include an estimated time to complete repairs.

Marriage licenses will be processed by hand, the release said.

There is no network connection, email or phone access to the building at this time, said the statement from Felton released at midday.