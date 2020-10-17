McLennan County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three more deaths of McLennan County residents related to COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the death toll to 137 since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Twelve of those deaths were reported in the past week.
The health district also reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 in resident of the county, including 74 more confirmed through a surge in free testing coordinated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, now in its second week.
There were 585 active cases in McLennan County as of Saturday. McLennan County hospitals were treating 58 COVID-19 patients, including 15 on ventilators.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman. There have been 26 deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to COVID-19 announced this month.
Saturday's reported deaths marked the end of a week that saw Baylor University's homecoming festivities limited, and its homecoming football game against Oklahoma State University postponed to Dec. 12 because of 28 positive tests among the Baylor football team. Baylor reported 105 active cases campuswide on Saturday, down from 120 on Monday. Baylor athletics releases its COVID-19 positive case counts each Monday.
Waco High School and University High School campuses were closed this past week as all students moved temporarily to online learning after seven cases were reported at each campus Oct. 8. Waco ISD reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for the week through Saturday. Midway ISD reported 29 active cases as of Saturday, including 12 at the high school.
Of the 109 new cases reported Saturday, 20 are in people age 17 and younger, and 22 are in people age 65 and older.
On Friday, McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said 3,288 had been tested through the testing surge that started Oct. 7. The 74 cases confirmed through surge tests announced Saturday more than double the previous total of 68 positives. An update to the total surge-test figure was not available Saturday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has allocated 40,000 tests to be provided for free in the county, in partnership with several local groups.
To date, McLennan County has confirmed 9,399 cases of COVID-19.
