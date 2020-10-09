McLennan County reports 124th death, 79 new cases of COVID-19

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced one more death and 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
A 74-year-old woman became the 124th McLennan County resident to die because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
The 79 new cases raised McLennan County's total to 8,879 and pushed the active case count to 503. The county's seven-day average rate of tests coming back positive stood at 7% as of Wednesday. McLennan County is in the midst of a testing surge this month, with 40,000 tests available at no charge. The health district reported 1,300 tests were administered Thursday.
In the state's Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Hill and Bosque counties, 12.26% of all people hospitalized had COVID-19 as of Friday, marking five days at 15% or less. Gov. Greg Abbott this week allowed bars to reopen at half of capacity in trauma service areas that do not have a high share of COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to total hospitalizations. To meet the standard, the local trauma service area would have to go seven consecutive days at 15% or less.
There were 45 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in McLennan County on Thursday, but that number jumped to 53 Friday. Seven of those hospitalized because of COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Through the first nine days of October, McLennan County has reported 624 cases and 13 deaths stemming from COVID-19.
Baylor University reported having 91 active cases, including 75 in the student population as of Friday. The school's football operations remain shutdown through at least Sunday because of positive tests among players. Baylor has a bye this weekend. There have been 1,096 cases at Baylor since Aug. 1.
Midway ISD had 23 active cases, including 13 at Midway High School. Waco ISD, which shifted its main secondary schools to remote learning through next week, reported 31 cases districtwide so far for the week that ends Sunday, including seven cases at both Waco High and University High.
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department reported six had tested positive Friday at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart. Since the pandemic started March 11, 35 have tested positive at the facility in Mart.
