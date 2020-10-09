McLennan County reports 124th death, 79 new cases of COVID-19

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced one more death and 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

A 74-year-old woman became the 124th McLennan County resident to die because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The 79 new cases raised McLennan County's total to 8,879 and pushed the active case count to 503. The county's seven-day average rate of tests coming back positive stood at 7% as of Wednesday. McLennan County is in the midst of a testing surge this month, with 40,000 tests available at no charge. The health district reported 1,300 tests were administered Thursday.

In the state's Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Hill and Bosque counties, 12.26% of all people hospitalized had COVID-19 as of Friday, marking five days at 15% or less. Gov. Greg Abbott this week allowed bars to reopen at half of capacity in trauma service areas that do not have a high share of COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to total hospitalizations. To meet the standard, the local trauma service area would have to go seven consecutive days at 15% or less.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}