McLennan County reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Friday

The health district also reported four more residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 479. No information about those who died was available.

After vaccinations against COVID-19 rolled out in late December, the county saw a marked decrease in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease through the first part of this year. The most recent surge has been ongoing about a month. On July 20, 65 new cases were reported. Since then, the county has reported 1,771 cases, more than twice the number reported in May and June combined.