McLennan County reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Friday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 173 new local cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number since the current surge in cases started last month.

The health district also reported four more residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 479. No information about those who died was available.

The health district reported 106 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, including 15 on ventilators.

After vaccinations against COVID-19 rolled out in late December, the county saw a marked decrease in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease through the first part of this year. The most recent surge has been ongoing about a month. On July 20, 65 new cases were reported. Since then, the county has reported 1,771 cases, more than twice the number reported in May and June combined.

The health district reported 866 active cases as of Friday.

