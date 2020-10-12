McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 39 new cases

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications and another 39 people have tested positive for the disease, the public health district reported Monday.

That brings the county death toll to 127 people, including a death reported Saturday, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The most recent deaths include a 91-year-old Latino man, an 86-year-old white woman and an 89-year-old white man.

Meanwhile, Waco hospitals were treating 54 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, including 16 people who are on ventilators.

The health district also reported 27 more positive COVID-19 test results Monday that had not been reported before because of "technology issues from a reporting entity," according to a press release. That brings McLennan County's total COVID-19 case count to 9,029.

The previously unreported 27 cases are now considered recovered because 14 days have passed since their positive test result, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The Department of State Health Services has been working through a backlog of unreported cases that have been processed by the state but not reported to local public health districts.

