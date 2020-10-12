McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 39 new cases

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications and another 39 people have tested positive for the disease, the public health district reported Monday.
That brings the county death toll to 127 people, including a death reported Saturday, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The most recent deaths include a 91-year-old Latino man, an 86-year-old white woman and an 89-year-old white man.
Meanwhile, Waco hospitals were treating 54 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, including 16 people who are on ventilators.
The health district also reported 27 more positive COVID-19 test results Monday that had not been reported before because of "technology issues from a reporting entity," according to a press release. That brings McLennan County's total COVID-19 case count to 9,029.
The previously unreported 27 cases are now considered recovered because 14 days have passed since their positive test result, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The Department of State Health Services has been working through a backlog of unreported cases that have been processed by the state but not reported to local public health districts.
Support Local Journalism
Craine said the fact that the health district did not receive notification of these positive COVID-19 cases is not as much a cause for concern as long as the 27 people who tested positive received their test results, which the health district has no reason to think they have not. In a previous cycle of free testing in May, patients called to report that they didn’t get their test results, but that didn’t happen this time.
An estimated 464 are currently sick and roughly 8,438 people have recovered from the disease. Craine said the sometimes inconsistent reporting of cases from various entities and the sheer number of people who have tested positive is why those numbers are estimates. It is possible for some people, called "long-haulers," to remain sick beyond the typical 10 to 14 days.
McLennan County is working to administer 40,000 COVID-19 tests this month through partnerships with the federal Health and Human Services Department and the state.
The next drive-thru surge testing sites will be at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, and the Community Services Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St. These sites require registration beforehand.
The next walk-up sites will be at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 15 LaSalle Ave. Registration is not required for these sites.
These sites are open Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout October, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.