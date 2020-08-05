McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases

Griggs said it is important to note that students may bring the coronavirus home from school, infecting family members who then spread it in the community. He encouraged households with older adults and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart failure and lung disease, to try remote instruction, at least until the spread of COVID-19 in the county has diminished more.

Both Waco hospital chief medical officers participated in the weekly press conference for the first time this week to address questions that arise in the community. Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said it had become "apparent that both our systems need to speak out a little more."

Becker and his counterpart at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Dr. Jim Morrison, said the surge their hospitals have seen over the past month has started to flatten out, and hospitalizations have started to follow the same downward trend in the past week.

“We have been stressed on occasion, as we have dealt with the last month," Becker said. "We have surged where necessary. We have not at all reached capacity as we have moved through the last month. We certainly have the ability to manage more as we look forward. Hopefully, that won’t be the case, but I believe both systems can do more than we have done to this point.”