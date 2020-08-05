McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases

As McLennan County announced two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, local health officials encouraged households with family members more susceptible to the disease to keep their students at home until the spread of the coronavirus slows down locally.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that two white men, ages 69 and 87, had died of the disease, bringing the county death toll to 53. One man died at home, and the other died in a Waco hospital, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
The health district reported three deaths Monday, as well.
Another 54 residents received positive COVID-19 test results by Wednesday, leaving the county's total at 4,748, according to the health district. An estimated 1,899 are actively sick with the disease.
Waco hospitals were treating 63 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, including 14 on ventilators.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a weekly COVID-19 press conference with other local officials that the county has seen a slight increase in the overall number of people testing positive over the past several days, largely because of the free community testing sites that have tested 1,870 people so far. The health district has received 1,548 test results, with 168 testing positive, which is a positivity rate of 11%. The health district only receives test results for McLennan County residents, and it has not received results from testing conducted Monday at McGregor High School.
The county's seven-day rolling average positivity rate spiked in the first week of July at 22.5%, but that rate has dropped down to 13%, as of Wednesday. The rate of tests coming back positive needs to be below 5% to "feel comfortable," Deaver said.
Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the county's reproduction rate, or the number of people an infected person transmits the disease to, is 0.85, according to a University of Texas School of Public Health model and one from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The fact that both calculations are below 1 is key for slowing the spread of the virus, Griggs said.
Those figures could change drastically as schools continue to resume in-person activities, with some starting in-person classes in the coming weeks. Deaver said schools must report any instances of a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 to the health district and to the parents of the children in that school, although no response plan in the event of a school outbreak has been developed.
If the health district receives notification that someone on campus tests positive, it would conduct contact tracing of close contacts, who will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days, Deaver said.
“As schools open and we see how this process evolves, it certainly may change as we move forward, but we know that parents expect to know from their schools if there is an infection or any kind of outbreak," he said.
Griggs, who has two school-age children, said the debate over whether to send students back to school or conduct remote instruction "sits close to his heart." Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that children account for about 6.4% of all COVID-19 cases in the country and less than 3% of all hospitalizations. Children represent less than 1% of COVID-19-related deaths.
In McLennan County, children between a year old and 19 account for about 15% of all cases to date, higher than the national average. Hospital officials said Wednesday during the press conference that they had not admitted any children to the hospital, other than to administer a COVID-19 test.
While Griggs referenced research and studies that state children are less likely to become infected, show symptoms and spread the virus, other recent research indicates the scientific community does not know whether children transmit the coronavirus less than adults.
A study published last week in the pediatric Journal of the American Medical Association found that children younger than 5 carried high amounts of coronavirus in their noses and throats, indicating they could significantly contribute to the spread of the virus. Findings from another new study on about 6,000 patients of all ages in South Korea suggests children between 10 and 19 are just as likely as adults to transmit the virus in their households, The New York Times reported.
Griggs said it is important to note that students may bring the coronavirus home from school, infecting family members who then spread it in the community. He encouraged households with older adults and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart failure and lung disease, to try remote instruction, at least until the spread of COVID-19 in the county has diminished more.
Both Waco hospital chief medical officers participated in the weekly press conference for the first time this week to address questions that arise in the community. Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said it had become "apparent that both our systems need to speak out a little more."
Becker and his counterpart at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Dr. Jim Morrison, said the surge their hospitals have seen over the past month has started to flatten out, and hospitalizations have started to follow the same downward trend in the past week.
“We have been stressed on occasion, as we have dealt with the last month," Becker said. "We have surged where necessary. We have not at all reached capacity as we have moved through the last month. We certainly have the ability to manage more as we look forward. Hopefully, that won’t be the case, but I believe both systems can do more than we have done to this point.”
To dispel rumors and misinformation spreading on the internet, both hospital officials explained that how patients are classified for treatment has nothing to do with how the hospitals may benefit financially from treating patients with COVID-19. A physician determines a patient's diagnosis, and there is no way for a physician to label a patient with COVID-19 if that patient is not being treated for the disease, Becker said.
“A patient is coded for the illness that they have, what they're being managed for, what they're being treated for and ultimately what they're discharged from the hospital with, and it has nothing to do with finance," Becker said. "If there is an increase in payment, there certainly is also an increase in the level of care that most of these patients require."
Morrison echoed Becker.
"There is no advantage to classifying anybody as a COVID patient for financial reasons," he said. "These are very resource intensive patients that place significant strains on our health care system. Payment is not a part of our decision-making process.”
The hospitals use three main avenues to treat COVID-19 patients: the antiviral drug remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and convalescent plasma from recovered patients. They also have learned to position patients face down to help expand their lung capacity, which help prevent the disease from worsening, Morrison said.
Becker said Ascension Providence is using high-flow nasal cranial oxygen to keep people off ventilators, which has seen some success in COVID-19 patients here.
Neither hospital system has used the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine since March, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed it from its list of recommended medications for treating COVID-19.
"The weight of the evidence is that it is not effective in the treatment of COVID-19," Morrison said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.