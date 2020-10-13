McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 62 hospitalized

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county's death toll to 129 people, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Tuesday.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 94-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man. Meanwhile, Waco hospitals were treating 62 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, including 16 people who are on ventilators. The health district also reported 96 new COVID-19 cases in residents of the county.

Daily hospitalization numbers in the county have increased since last month, when they were hovering between 40 and 50 people per day, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.

Most of the patients hospitalized Tuesday, or 49 people, are McLennan County residents, and 16 were on ventilators.

Although one day does not make a trend, Craine said the number of hospitalizations and the people who require ventilators to breathe are concerning.

The higher hospitalization number came the same day McLennan County Judge Scott Felton decided to allow bars to reopen to 50% of normal capacity under a statewide order Gov. Greg Abbott issued last week that gives county executives the option.