McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 62 hospitalized

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county's death toll to 129 people, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Tuesday.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 94-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man. Meanwhile, Waco hospitals were treating 62 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, including 16 people who are on ventilators. The health district also reported 96 new COVID-19 cases in residents of the county.
Daily hospitalization numbers in the county have increased since last month, when they were hovering between 40 and 50 people per day, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
Most of the patients hospitalized Tuesday, or 49 people, are McLennan County residents, and 16 were on ventilators.
Although one day does not make a trend, Craine said the number of hospitalizations and the people who require ventilators to breathe are concerning.
The higher hospitalization number came the same day McLennan County Judge Scott Felton decided to allow bars to reopen to 50% of normal capacity under a statewide order Gov. Greg Abbott issued last week that gives county executives the option.
McLennan County has reported 9,125 total COVID-19 cases since March. An estimated 524 residents are currently sick, and an estimated 8,472 residents have recovered from the disease.
Free COVID-19 testing is still available daily at various locations in McLennan County through partnerships with the federal Health and Human Services Department and the state.
Drive-thru surge testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, and the Community Services Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.
Walk-up surge testing will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout the month, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
