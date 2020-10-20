McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county death toll to 140 people since the pandemic started, the public health district reported Tuesday.
The most recent deaths announced include an 83-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, marking 29 deaths so far this month.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported 70 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 9,573 cases. An estimated 515 people are currently sick, and an estimated 8,918 people have recovered.
Waco hospitals were treating 56 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, with 14 people on ventilators.
Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second consecutive day, down to 9.37% of all hospital beds, according to the Department of State Health Services. The hospitalization rate for the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County spiked Sunday to 12.28%, before decreasing to 10.92% on Monday.
If the region exceeds a hospitalization rate of 15% of all staffed beds for seven consecutive days, many businesses would have to roll back their reopening plans and limit how many people can be in an establishment at a time to 50% of capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order. Bars that do not have food and beverage certificates would have to close, as well.
Support Local Journalism
Currently, 58 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the region, according to the state.
Only a little more than 4,000 people have gotten tested through the free COVID-19 testing sites available at various locations around Waco, despite widespread advertising for the free tests, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. But more people have been calling the health district this week to ask about testing because they need a negative test to go visit family in nursing homes or to start a new job, so the health district has been directing them to the free sites.
The tests typically take about three days to process, Craine said, and people without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at these sites for free.
"We will keep testing," she said. "The whole point is not to extend this out but to get a really good snapshot of what's going on."
For those who do not want to take the swab test, free saliva testing will return from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at McLennan Community College’s Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M.
Free walk-up testing will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout the month, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.