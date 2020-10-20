McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, 58 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the region, according to the state.

Only a little more than 4,000 people have gotten tested through the free COVID-19 testing sites available at various locations around Waco, despite widespread advertising for the free tests, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. But more people have been calling the health district this week to ask about testing because they need a negative test to go visit family in nursing homes or to start a new job, so the health district has been directing them to the free sites.

The tests typically take about three days to process, Craine said, and people without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at these sites for free.

"We will keep testing," she said. "The whole point is not to extend this out but to get a really good snapshot of what's going on."

For those who do not want to take the swab test, free saliva testing will return from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at McLennan Community College’s Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M.