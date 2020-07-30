McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the local death toll to 44, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Thursday.

An 83-year-old white man and a 69-year-old Black woman died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the health district reported.

The health district has reported 35 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in July, following a surge in the number of people testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The health district reported three more deaths Wednesday, including an 87-year-old woman who died in a long-term care facility. The health district also reported three deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the health district reported 84 more people tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the county total at 4,192. An estimated 1,982 people have active infections. Local hospitals were treating 64 COVID-19 patients, 49 of whom are McLennan County residents. Of the 64, 15 people were on ventilators, according to the health district.

