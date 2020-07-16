McLennan County reports 20th death from COVID-19

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday the 20th person to die from COVID-19 in the county.

The person was an 87-year-old white woman who died Wednesday at a local long-term care facility.

The health district also reported 91 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 3,096 residents of the county who have tested positive for the disease. An estimated 1,292 residents have active cases, while an estimated 1,784 have recovered. There are 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health district. Hospital capacity statistics reported include 43 of 54 intensive care unit beds and 19 of 24 negative pressure rooms in use with 22 of 70 ventilators in use, 10 of which were for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Mike Hardin, a family medicine doctor with Ascension Providence, said Wednesday the county’s positivity rate was 21% with a per capita case count higher than the state’s. The local positivity rate was down to less than 1% early last month, and the highest it had reached before cases started a dramatic uptick last month was 8%, in late March.

Of the 20 McLennan County residents who have died from COVID-19 since March, 14 have been 60 or older, one was in her 50s and five were in their 40s. The latest death was the first reported at a long-term care facility in the county, but the facility was not identified.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,291 new COVID-19 cases and 129 more deaths attributed to the disease. It was the second-straight day with a new daily high for the number of fatalities reported. The state has recorded 292,656 people who have tested positive so far, and 133,158 of them were tested within the past 10 days, so their cases are considered active.