McLennan County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths

McLennan County heath officials reported three deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most announced in a single day since the first coronavirus cases were reported in the county in mid-March.
The three deaths, two 88-year-old men and a 43-year man, push the total to 28 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County. Ten of those deaths, including two reported Wednesday, were residents of nursing home facilities, health officials reported.
Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, declined to say if the two white men who died were in the same long-term care facility or whether the younger Hispanic man had underlying health issues before contracting the coronavirus.
"It is still spreading. It is widespread," Craine said. "We have gone down a little bit but the spread is still considered widespread. We keep telling people that you are more likely to get this from someone you know than a stranger. That means that those at things like a simple game night can be at risk."
The health district reported Wednesday that 113 more people came down with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in McLennan County residents to 3,688. Of those, 1,664 are estimated to have active cases, with 1,996 estimated to have recovered, the district reported.
Of the 77 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waco, 63 are McLennan County residents and 15 are on ventilators.
"I'm not sure the spread is because people are letting their guards down," Craine said. "It is more about thinking that we are OK and we are trusting because we feel OK. Another example we see time and time again is that someone was tested, and when they should have stayed home and isolated while waiting for the results, they did socialize and they did go back to work, and when they got the results back, they found out they were positive. So the people they spent time with are now direct contacts. So it is important for people to understand when you get tested, you should isolate until you get the results back."
After the initial spread of the disease slowed down locally, the number of cases started spiking in mid-June, and 24 of the 28 fatalities have come since that time.
Here are the age groupings for cases reported Wednesday:
- 1 in the under 1 age range
- 3 in the 1-10 age range
- 9 in the 11-19 age range
- 32 in the 20-29 age range
- 11 in the 30-39 age range
- 20 in the 40-49 age range
- 18 in the 50-59 age range
- 7 in the 60-64 age range
- 3 in the 65-69 age range
- 3 in the 70-74 age range
- 1 in the 75-79 age range
- 5 in the 80 and above age range.
