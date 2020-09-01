McLennan County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases

Local health officials reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing McLennan County's death toll from the coronavirus to 87 people.
The deaths include an 86-year-old white woman, a 93-year-old white man, a 55-year-old Black man and a 64-year-old white woman, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The health district also reported Tuesday that 99 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 59 people between 18 and 25 years old. A total of 6,454 residents have tested positive for the disease, including an estimated 4,442 people who have recovered and an estimated 1,925 people who are actively sick.
Waco hospitals were treating 30 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, including 12 on ventilators.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.