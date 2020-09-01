 Skip to main content
McLennan County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases
McLennan County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases

A chart shows 59 of the 99 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday among McLennan County residents were in people age 18 to 25.

 Waco-McLennan County Public Health District image

Local health officials reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing McLennan County's death toll from the coronavirus to 87 people.

The deaths include an 86-year-old white woman, a 93-year-old white man, a 55-year-old Black man and a 64-year-old white woman, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The health district also reported Tuesday that 99 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 59 people between 18 and 25 years old. A total of 6,454 residents have tested positive for the disease, including an estimated 4,442 people who have recovered and an estimated 1,925 people who are actively sick.

Waco hospitals were treating 30 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, including 12 on ventilators.

