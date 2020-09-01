McLennan County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases

Local health officials reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing McLennan County's death toll from the coronavirus to 87 people.

The health district also reported Tuesday that 99 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 59 people between 18 and 25 years old. A total of 6,454 residents have tested positive for the disease, including an estimated 4,442 people who have recovered and an estimated 1,925 people who are actively sick.