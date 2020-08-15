McLennan County reports 72nd COVID-19 death, 26 new cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Saturday that a 72nd resident of the county had died because of COVID-19.
With the most recent death, of a 68-year-old woman, 27 residents' deaths have been announced so far this month. Thirty-six were announced last month, five were announced in June, three were announced in April and the county's first was announced March 31.
After an initial spike in mid-March, about the time the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLennan County residents, the number of local cases remained low until mid-June. Then the virus spread at an exponential rate for a time. While that rapid growth abated, daily new case counts recently have continued to average in the high double-digits. The health district reported 26 new cases Saturday, which is on the low end of recent daily totals.
As daily new case counts have plateaued in recent weeks, so has the rate of all tests coming back positive. That figure, on a rolling seven-day average basis, has been at 13% or 14% since July 31, compared to about 1% in early June.
As of Saturday, Waco hospitals were treating 46 COVID-19 patients, including 33 McLennan County residents and 12 on ventilators. Local hospitals were treating closer to 80 COVID-19 patients at a time less than a month ago.
With the daily count of new cases and the hospitalization numbers trending lower, the pace of new COVID-19 deaths is expected to slow, local officials have said.
With the coronavirus continuing to circulate locally, some schools starting in-person classes as early as Monday, and the approach of flu season looming, officials are continuing to urge vigilance against COVID-19, and immunization against the flu as it becomes available.
