McLennan County reports another COVID-19 death; more free testing available

Another McLennan County resident has died from COVID-19 complications, a day after local health officials warned that the Waco area is seeing signs of accelerated community spread.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday that an 87-year-old man has died from the disease and that another 56 people have tested positive. It is the 21st death announced so far this month.

The newly reported death brings the county death toll to 132 people, or about 1.43% of the 9,243 confirmed cases. An estimated 526 people are currently sick with the disease, and an estimated 8,585 have recovered.

Waco hospitals were treating 66 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including 16 people on ventilators.

The Harvard Global Health Institute’s “Key Metrics for COVID Suppression” puts McLennan County into the “orange zone,” meaning there is accelerated community spread of the coronavirus with a seven-day average of 24.8 new cases daily per 100,000 residents. But McLennan County is just under the threshold for the "red zone" — 25 new cases a day — when the institute's framework indicates stay-at-home orders would be necessary to mitigate the spread. Harvard's COVID-19 Risk Levels map lags some behind local data.

