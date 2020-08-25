McLennan County reports death of 35-year-old resident from COVID-19, 111 new cases

Local health officials reported the youngest McLennan County resident to die so far from COVID-19 complications, a 35-year-old Hispanic woman, bringing the county death toll to 81 people as of Tuesday.

The woman died in a Waco hospital, a health district spokesperson said.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported 111 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, a significant jump from the 36 new positives Monday.

Of the 111 residents with newly confirmed cases, 33 are between 11 and 19 years old, and 41 are in their 20s, according to the health district. Five children between age 1 and 10 tested positive, as did one infant.

It is unclear if any of the people under 30 who tested positive are school-related cases.

It will regularly be part of the health district's work to to see if any of the positive cases stem from public schools, Baylor University, McLennan Community College or Texas State Technical College, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.