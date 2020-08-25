McLennan County reports death of 35-year-old resident from COVID-19, 111 new cases

Local health officials reported the youngest McLennan County resident to die so far from COVID-19 complications, a 35-year-old Hispanic woman, bringing the county death toll to 81 people as of Tuesday.
The woman died in a Waco hospital, a health district spokesperson said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported 111 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, a significant jump from the 36 new positives Monday.
Of the 111 residents with newly confirmed cases, 33 are between 11 and 19 years old, and 41 are in their 20s, according to the health district. Five children between age 1 and 10 tested positive, as did one infant.
It is unclear if any of the people under 30 who tested positive are school-related cases.
It will regularly be part of the health district's work to to see if any of the positive cases stem from public schools, Baylor University, McLennan Community College or Texas State Technical College, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
A single-day jump in positive test results is not enough data to tell if this is a trend in younger people who have returned to school spreading the virus or if more people are getting tested, Craine said. The health district plans to monitor the cases to determine if it is a trend and what steps to take moving forward if it is.
Baylor University has established its own dashboard to publish data on students, faculty members, staff members and contractors who work on campus and who test positive for COVID-19. MCC made public announcements this summer after a handful of people who had been on campus tested positive, but other local schools generally have not implemented protocols for publicly reporting positive cases related to their campuses.
The health district does not plan to release specific information on students or staff at local schools who test positive for the novel coronavirus, Craine said. The state is requiring schools to notify the health district when people who have been on campus test positive and to notify all employees and families of students who have have been on the same campus as the people who tested positive.
Some McLennan County school districts have said they will publicly report positive COVID-19 cases, including Waco Independent School District, which plans to report by campus, and Midway Independent School District, which plans to report by both campus and grade level.
Additionally, the county's rolling seven-day average positivity rate, or percentage of test results that come back positive for COVID-19, jumped from 9% to 12% in a week, according to health district numbers. The number of tests per day in that time frame has stayed between 310 and 486.
Almost 6,000 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, or 5,907. That includes an estimated 1,784 people who are currently sick and an estimated 4,042 who have recovered from the disease.
As of Tuesday, Waco hospitals were treating 47 COVID-19 patients, including 17 who are on ventilators.
