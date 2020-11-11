McLennan County reports near-record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as area hits exponential spread

McLennan County is once again starting to see exponential spread of COVID-19, a health district spokesperson said Wednesday, and the area is already approaching record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations set this summer at the peak of the first local period of exponential spread.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that 217 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, coming close to the most cases reported in a single day, on July 3, when 271 new cases were reported. An estimated 1,105 McLennan County residents are currently sick with the disease, and 11,625 have been infected since the pandemic started.
Waco hospitals were treating 78 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, skating close to a record high 79 hospitalizations set July 23. Of those 78 people, 12 are on ventilators.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said McLennan County is seeing the same kind of exponential spread of COVID-19 as in June and July, with high numbers of hospitalizations and new people testing positive daily.
"We're seeing a repeat of what happened in early June and July. We're on that same path," she said. "It's time for people to buckle down and be diligent."
This summer's period of exponential growth in new cases started in early June and peaked a month later, jumping from an average of two new cases per day June 9 to a peak of 112 new cases per day July 2, on a rolling seven-day average basis. The peak in hospitalizations came in the following weeks, while new cases trended lower into August.
A citywide mask mandate was issued June 19, and a statewide mask mandate followed shortly thereafter.
The county was seeing an average of 131 new cases per day as of Sunday, up from an average of 66 as of Oct. 31.
With the ongoing rapid growth in cases, Craine said residents not only need to be vigilant about wearing masks but also about limiting their outings to essential activities only, such as work and grocery shopping. She said many of these new cases stemmed from Halloween parties, family gatherings and people going out to eat at restaurants.
"Think about where you go," Craine said. "If you're not limiting yourself to essential activities, you're increasing your potential exposure."
The county’s testing positivity rate had increased to 14% by Monday on a rolling seven-day average basis, after remaining at 6% from Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, then at 7% through Nov. 1. The positivity rate had dropped slightly as the average number of tests conducted daily increased in mid-October. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to offer free tests daily at multiple sites in the county.
According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the local rate of new COVID-19 cases per day puts McLennan County in the "red zone," meaning stay-at-home orders would be necessary to limit the spread of the virus.
"At the red level, jurisdictions have reached a tipping point for uncontrolled spread and will require the use of stay-at-home orders and/or advisories to mitigate the disease," according to Harvard's Key Metrics for COVID Suppression.
Meanwhile, Harmony School of Innovation closed its campus Wednesday after "two or more" individuals associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Principal Orhan Avci to staff. The campus will reopen Monday, while the school is cleaned and contact tracing is being conducted.
That closure comes on the heels of the other Harmony charter school campus in Waco, Harmony Science Academy, closing its campus Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Principal Ruslan Davletshin posted to the school's Facebook page. The campus also will reopen Monday for in-person instruction.
Several Waco ISD schools also have temporarily closed their campuses since last week because of COVID-19 cases.
