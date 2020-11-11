McLennan County reports near-record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as area hits exponential spread

McLennan County is once again starting to see exponential spread of COVID-19, a health district spokesperson said Wednesday, and the area is already approaching record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations set this summer at the peak of the first local period of exponential spread.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that 217 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, coming close to the most cases reported in a single day, on July 3, when 271 new cases were reported. An estimated 1,105 McLennan County residents are currently sick with the disease, and 11,625 have been infected since the pandemic started.

Waco hospitals were treating 78 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, skating close to a record high 79 hospitalizations set July 23. Of those 78 people, 12 are on ventilators.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said McLennan County is seeing the same kind of exponential spread of COVID-19 as in June and July, with high numbers of hospitalizations and new people testing positive daily.

"We're seeing a repeat of what happened in early June and July. We're on that same path," she said. "It's time for people to buckle down and be diligent."