McLennan County reports one more COVID-19 death, 75 new cases

Another McLennan County resident has died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the local death toll to 65, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Tuesday.

A 72-year-old white man's death was reported Tuesday, while the health district also reported 75 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus. That leaves the county total at 5,106 people who have tested positive since March.

An estimated 1,748 people are currently sick with the disease. Waco hospitals are treating 50 COVID-19 patients, including 11 on ventilators.

Notably, the age breakdown for the 75 new people who tested positive includes an infant, six children between 1 year and 10 years old, and eight between the ages of 11 and 19.

The 20s age group had the most people testing positive, at 18. Fourteen people in their 30s and 14 in their 40s also tested positive. Three of the 75 are 80 or older, according to the health district.

