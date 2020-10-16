 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County reports two more COVID-19-related deaths
0 comments
top story

McLennan County reports two more COVID-19-related deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more McLennan County residents have died from complications related to the coronavirus, bringing the county death toll during the pandemic to 134.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday that an 87-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were the latest to die because of the disease, while another 47 residents have tested positive. There have been 23 deaths reported in McLennan County this month.

A total of 9,290 cases have been reported, with 514 of those estimated as active cases and 8,642 estimated as recovered. Waco hospitals were treating 59 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 51 McLennan County residents and 16 on ventilators, the health district reported.

Of the 47 cases reported Friday, 10 are in the 11-17 age group, seven are in the 18-25 age group and seven are in the 50-59 group, according to health district figures.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the 10 children were not exposed to the virus in a cluster or in the same location. She said the cases came from throughout the county.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said there were no new positive tests reported Friday from the recent wave of surge testing. Since last Wednesday, 68 people tested positive out of the 3,288 people tested during the surge testing. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has allocated 40,000 tests to be provided for free in the county, in partnership with several local groups.

Free COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the McLennan Community College Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M, and at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.

Free COVID-19 saliva tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square downtown at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Officials ask that participants do not eat, drink or brush their teeth at least 30 minutes before the saliva test.

Testing also will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at MCC and the Hispanic chamber, plus another location at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., with entrance on the Franklin Avenue side.

As more and more businesses and venues continue to open, Craine said residents should not to let their guards down after months of vigilance.

"This is not done. We are not over this," Craine said. "We can be cautiously optimistic because our case count has remained steady around an average of 50 per day, and that is good. We definitely should pat people on the back for wearing masks and social distancing. Places are opening up again, so don't drop your guard. We still want you to wear your masks, social distance and limit activity. Try to stay within your own bubble. It’s about keeping up those same good habits as we have more things available."

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Waco's Regal movie theater among cinemas shutting down across the US and UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert