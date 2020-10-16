McLennan County reports two more COVID-19-related deaths

Free COVID-19 testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the McLennan Community College Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M, and at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.

Free COVID-19 saliva tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square downtown at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Officials ask that participants do not eat, drink or brush their teeth at least 30 minutes before the saliva test.

Testing also will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at MCC and the Hispanic chamber, plus another location at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., with entrance on the Franklin Avenue side.

As more and more businesses and venues continue to open, Craine said residents should not to let their guards down after months of vigilance.