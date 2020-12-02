McLennan County secures refrigerated truck as potential COVID-19 mobile morgue

Local officials have secured a refrigerated truck with space for 40 on standby in case COVID-19 deaths overwhelm local mortuaries, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Wednesday.
During a weekly news conference, local government and health officials said five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in McLennan County, bringing the death toll to 203.
Meek said it’s up to residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines and follow doctors’ advice to “protect” hospital capacity. He said the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has preemptively acquired a refrigerated truck from the advisory council of of Trauma Service Area M to serve as a temporarily mobile morgue because of the increase in hospitalizations in the area.
“Currently, local mortuaries and funeral homes have the capability to meet demand, but it’s important to have a trailer like this before it’s absolutely needed,” Meek said.
The truck will remain parked in an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, Meek said the emergency management office will continue to communicate with mortuaries and funeral homes and gauge their capacity.
“Although local mortuary services are not at capacity, there has been an increase in usage,” Meek said. “With the continual rise in hospitalization, there is a risk for an increased number of deaths.”
He said the emergency management office and public health district reviewed data from other parts of Texas, including El Paso, to determine what might happen in McLennan County.
“These are some heavy things we’re talking about, but in spite of the gravity of this I still believe that this is a time for hope,” Meek said. “More good news comes out daily about vaccines, and we are hard at work to prepare for vaccinations.”
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 141 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 14,672, 803 of which are active.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital rose from 98 Tuesday to 104 Wednesday, with 19 on ventilators.
There have been 17 outbreaks in nursing homes, resulting in 145 active cases and 78 deaths as of Wednesday. There are 142 active cases spread across 14 independent school districts and six private schools.
There are two active cases at McLennan County Jail.
Family Health Center CEO Jackson Griggs said the rate of new cases did fall slightly over Thanksgiving weekend, but only because more medical facilities were closed and fewer people were seeking tests overall.
“I would just take some measure of caution in interpreting the data ... and not to over-interpret the decrease in cases and assume that reflects a decline in the actual incidence of disease,” Griggs said.
