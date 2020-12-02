McLennan County secures refrigerated truck as potential COVID-19 mobile morgue

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the emergency management office and public health district reviewed data from other parts of Texas, including El Paso, to determine what might happen in McLennan County.

“These are some heavy things we’re talking about, but in spite of the gravity of this I still believe that this is a time for hope,” Meek said. “More good news comes out daily about vaccines, and we are hard at work to prepare for vaccinations.”

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 141 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 14,672, 803 of which are active.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital rose from 98 Tuesday to 104 Wednesday, with 19 on ventilators.

There have been 17 outbreaks in nursing homes, resulting in 145 active cases and 78 deaths as of Wednesday. There are 142 active cases spread across 14 independent school districts and six private schools.

There are two active cases at McLennan County Jail.

Family Health Center CEO Jackson Griggs said the rate of new cases did fall slightly over Thanksgiving weekend, but only because more medical facilities were closed and fewer people were seeking tests overall.

“I would just take some measure of caution in interpreting the data ... and not to over-interpret the decrease in cases and assume that reflects a decline in the actual incidence of disease,” Griggs said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.