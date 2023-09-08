Local public reporting of COVID-19 cases has fallen off the map, along with free vaccinations and promotion of new vaccines, even as Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials note an uptick in the disease.

COVID-19 vaccines are set to cost $20 from the health district, which has provided them for free since the pandemic was federally declared an emergency.

Meanwhile, new state legislation barring the promotion of new COVID-19 vaccines may further prohibit vaccination in Texas.

Rider 40 in the Texas state budget, in effect as of Sept. 1, further limits the health district’s ability to reach unvaccinated individuals by prohibiting state funding from being used to advertise or promote future COVID-19 vaccinations.

District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said in an email that the vaccine can be listed alongside others recommended in educational materials.

“The health district will comply and continue to encourage community members to get seasonal vaccines,” she said.

“Our clinic staff will continue to inform patients and health district clients that the COVID-19 vaccine is available.”

In the same week that the prohibition has taken effect, senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said McLennan County is currently tracking one outbreak, as more cases in a specific location have come in than what’s expected.

The county is following the same pattern that has been seen since 2020, with an uptick of cases and a mini-wave of illness following the start of the school year, she said.

Health district officials said the county is seeing about 48 COVID-19 cases per day, up from less than 10 in July. Reported daily cases have climbed steadily since the beginning of August but has hit a plateau in the past week, officials said.

One COVID-19 death was reported in July, 2 in August, and none in September.

Shah said the current mini-wave’s strain is primarily a subvariant of the omicron variant, which has mutated many times. It shares the same transmission patterns as the omicron variant seen first toward the end of 2021 and doesn’t have any notable new characteristics yet, but Shah said she worries about the severity of the disease it causes.

“We have vaccines, we have our defense mechanisms,” she said. “It is a manageable disease but we are worried about the severity of disease and overwhelming our hospitals.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports in its current Surveillance Activity Report released Tuesday that cases reported increased by 11% during the week from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. According to the weekly reports, new COVID-19 cases began climbing in late July, and the state is up by 3,001 new cases from last week.

After the federal public health emergency declaration expired in May, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District removed its local dashboard and stopped posting regular reports.

Shah said COVID-19 is still a notifiable condition and the district keeps an internal database, but it does not receive hospitalization reports from hospitals, though they are in constant communication on outbreaks.

If anyone is interested in local COVID-19 data they will have to ask the health district for it individually. Even though the health district does receive reports on positive tests, at-home tests are not reported, so actual cases could be two to three times the reported number, she said.

The disease is an endemic that will never reach a zero point, she said.

With just three years of data it’s hard to say if there’s a seasonal trend or wave pattern to COVID-19 infections, Shah said. However, nursing program supervisor Cindy Murphy said in the clinic she’s adding COVID-19 to her list of seasonal illnesses and vaccinations with a cycle similar to the flu.

As people begin to stay closer together inside, out of the sunlight and fresh air, Murphy said she anticipates an increased COVID-19 burden from August to February. She said she expects there will be an annual vaccine formulation based on the dominant strain like there is with the flu as well, with the newest booster expected to be available later this month.

The end of the federal emergency declaration also signaled the end of federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines, which the health district was able to provide for free. Murphy said when the health district runs out of the federally funded supply the vaccine will cost individuals $20 at most if their insurance won’t cover it.

“The vaccines have never been free,” she said. “They’ve just been paid for by federal dollars from the public health emergency.”

Murphy said the state is working on covering unfunded individuals, but she’s not completely sure how that will happen yet. The local health district works to keep the price as minimal as possible to serve as much of the community as possible, but the vaccines can no longer be free, she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker, 61% of McLennan County residents have gotten at least one dose, while only 8.3% have an updated bivalent booster. Murphy said the data posted to the site could be six months to a year behind.

The price may not necessarily put people off, but those who were not interested in getting the vaccine won’t be incentivized to do so now, she said.

“I feel like we’ve been doing this for a number of years now and I feel like for anyone who isn’t of the mindset to have gotten it up until now, charging for it isn’t going to prompt them one way or the other,” she said.

Shah said there have been several studies to support the concept of “long COVID,” marked by symptoms and conditions that continue to develop after COVID-19 infection. But there isn’t enough known about it to diagnose it as a significant condition or know the disease’s burden, she said. Murphy said that after she contracting the virus several times, her lung capacity has been compromised.

As for COVID-19 vaccines, Murphy said there have been no long-term or adverse effects reported to the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System. Individuals and care providers can both report to the open database.

“I will continue getting the vaccine until they stop making it,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the public health district’s immunization clinic at 225 W. Waco Drive is open for walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have an underlying condition may make the individual choice to mask, but someone who has tested positive should isolate for a minimum of five days, Shah said.