McLennan County seen as vulnerable to rapid, quiet spread of omicron variant

“I think it’s not a bad thing that they’re getting tested on way or another, but it just puts a limitation on the number of samples available,” Rao said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the first case of the omicron variant had been spotted in Harris County on Dec. 6.

A DSHS press release from Nov. 4, five days before the first omicron sample was taken in South Africa, stated the department would partner with labs and universities throughout the state to increase sequencing.

Before the partnership, the CDC handled all COVID-19 sequencing for DSHS.

According to Douglas Loveday, a press officer for DSHS, the CDC sequenced more than 5,000 samples from Texas from mid-October to mid-November, or about 7% of Texas’ caseload. He said the CDC has increased sequencing throughout the country, but did not know by how much.

“CDC plans to continue their sequencing program in the near future, but they can’t guarantee how long their funding will allow them to keep sequencing at this level,” Loveday said.