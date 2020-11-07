McLennan County sees 176 new COIVD-19 cases

Another 176 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Saturday.
Saturday’s numbers mark the fourth day in a row with a new local case count of more than 100, after a long stretch with new cases generally remaining in the double digits. The health district issued a public health alert Friday, warning the number of new cases is expected to continue higher, along with hospitalizations, and emphasizing the need to avoid unnecessary close contact with anyone outside the household.
A total of 162 McLennan County residents have died because of the disease.
As of Saturday, Waco hospitals were treating 61 COVID-19 patients, down from 66 Friday but up from 42 just a little more than a week earlier.
During the week, at least four area schools closed their campus doors and switched to remote-only instruction for at least five school days. One school, G.W. Carver Middle School, saw new confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to come in after its campus closure, and officials decided to extend the measure so Carver students will not return until after Thanksgiving.
With Saturday’s cases, a total of 11,093 residents of the county have tested positive for COVID-19, including an estimated 803 with active cases and 10,128 who have recovered.
A total of 176 tests conducted Tuesday have come back positive, the highest single-day total for the county. Tuesday’s count tops a day with 163 positive tests conducted in early July, when a period of exponential growth in local cases was ramping up.
New case totals announced daily indicate the day results come back, but the health district also keeps track of the day the tests were conducted.
The local testing positivity rate had remained at 6%, on a rolling seven-day average basis, since mid-October as a free testing push started in the county. That effort remains underway, and the positivity rate had increased to 11% as of Thursday, the latest data available.
Free tests are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at various locations. Tests will be available Sunday at Antioch Church, 505 N. 20th St. Tests will be available Monday through Wednesday at Antioch Church; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave; and a mobile unit outside Midway ISD’s building, a former EMSI facility at 109 Panther Way in Hewitt.
For registration and more information, go to covidwaco.com.
