McLennan County sees 176 new COIVD-19 cases

Another 176 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Saturday.

Saturday’s numbers mark the fourth day in a row with a new local case count of more than 100, after a long stretch with new cases generally remaining in the double digits. The health district issued a public health alert Friday, warning the number of new cases is expected to continue higher, along with hospitalizations, and emphasizing the need to avoid unnecessary close contact with anyone outside the household.

A total of 162 McLennan County residents have died because of the disease.

As of Saturday, Waco hospitals were treating 61 COVID-19 patients, down from 66 Friday but up from 42 just a little more than a week earlier.

During the week, at least four area schools closed their campus doors and switched to remote-only instruction for at least five school days. One school, G.W. Carver Middle School, saw new confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to come in after its campus closure, and officials decided to extend the measure so Carver students will not return until after Thanksgiving.

