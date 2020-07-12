Local officials announced the 17th McLennan County death attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday.
A 42-year-old woman died at a local hospital Sunday morning, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The county announced 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday. That is among the lowest daily counts of new cases recently, but the count likely is incomplete because of the weekend, according to the health district.
The county now has seen 2,557 residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes 2,116 with active infections, 17 who have died and 424 who have recovered.
The woman who died Sunday was the fifth person in her 40s locally to die as a result of the new coronavirus and the sixth Black person locally to die as a result of the virus. Three quarters of the people who have died locally have been either Black or Hispanic, while Black people make up 14.8% of the county's population and Hispanic people make up 27%, according to Census Bureau estimates.
Local leaders have said that disparity reflects longstanding inequities in health, in addition to people of color being more likely to live in multi-generation households and to hold jobs requiring face-to-face interaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.