McLennan County sees 63rd COVID-19 death

Another McLennan County resident has died of COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Saturday.
The death of an 80-year-old white man brings the county's toll to 63, while 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County residents brings the total to 4,946. The health district had announced seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, the most in a single day so far.
Though there have been 17 deaths announced this month, the daily county of new cases in the county has been down somewhat in recent weeks after peaking last month. The rate of hospitalizations, in turn, has started to come down, and the pace of new deaths should follow in slowing soon, McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said Friday.
Waco hospitals were treating 53 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, including 37 McLennan County residents and 11 on ventilators.
Of the 4,946 McLennan County residents who have tested positive, an estimated 1,788 have active infections and an estimated 3,095 have recovered, according to the health district. The estimates are based on the time elapsed since test samples were collected, a change from the first months of the pandemic, when McLennan County contact tracers would work to get daily updates from each resident who tested positive.
The virus started spreading rapidly in the county in mid-June. By early July, the Texas Department of State Health Services was assisting local contact tracers. On July 14, the health district announced the volume of cases prevented it from getting daily updates from everyone who had tested positive, so they would switch to estimates for recoveries while continuing to work with the state to investigate cases and offer isolation instructions.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McLennan Community College's Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive. No advanced registration is required for the walk-up testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.