McLennan County surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 cases; Baylor nears half of active cases

Baylor University appears to be emerging as a local hotspot for COVID-19, with its active cases constituting almost half of all McLennan County’s estimated active cases.
Baylor makes up 270 of McLennan County’s 551 estimated active cases, according to the latest dashboard figures, or 49% of all active cases.
A New York Times analysis also identified Baylor among more than 150 U.S. colleges and universities that have reported at least 100 cases since the pandemic began. The report identified 955 COVID-19 cases tied to Baylor University since the onset of the pandemic.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday that 68 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, including 34 people between 18 and 25 years old. That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County to 7,059, pushing the county past another grim threshold.
Waco hospitals were treating 37 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 30 people who are McLennan County residents. Seven COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
Asked about the New York Times report, Baylor University spokesperson Jason Cook said it would be more accurate to examine the number of active COVID-19 cases on a campus than the cumulative number.
“As of today, Baylor is at 270, which is a sign that our prevention and mitigation measures are having an impact,” he said.
Cook added that it would be better to evaluate not how many cases an institution has but how well the institution can manage those cases. He said Baylor has the appropriate plans in place, which follow public health officials’ recommendations not to close campuses and send students back to their home communities. That could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, he said.
Baylor recently saw a dip in the seven-day average number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive when it added random or surveillance testing on Aug. 31. The seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to about 5.1% as of Thursday, from 12.74% on Aug. 30.
“The surveillance testing has given us a more accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 on our campus,” Cook said.
Since Aug. 1, Baylor has tested 26,720 students, staff and contractors who work on the campus, with 3.5% of all tests coming back positive, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Meanwhile, an individual connected to Kendrick Elementary School in Waco tested positive Friday for COVID-19, according to Waco ISD’s dashboard. If there are fewer than five total cases at a location, the dashboard will not report how many of those cases were students and how many were employees. This is the first time a Waco ISD student or staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus since school started Sept. 8.
On Friday, Midway ISD reported five active cases among high school students — a ninth-grader, two 10th-graders, an 11th grader and a 12th-grader. A second-grader at South Bosque Elementary also has tested positive, as well as a staff member at River Valley Intermediate School, according to the district’s dashboard.
McLennan Community College reported Friday on its dashboard that seven students are currently sick with COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. The drive-thru testing site requires registration at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
The next round of free testing will be from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. This is a walk-up site that does not require registration.
