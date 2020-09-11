McLennan County surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 cases; Baylor nears half of active cases

“As of today, Baylor is at 270, which is a sign that our prevention and mitigation measures are having an impact,” he said.

Cook added that it would be better to evaluate not how many cases an institution has but how well the institution can manage those cases. He said Baylor has the appropriate plans in place, which follow public health officials’ recommendations not to close campuses and send students back to their home communities. That could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

Baylor recently saw a dip in the seven-day average number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive when it added random or surveillance testing on Aug. 31. The seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to about 5.1% as of Thursday, from 12.74% on Aug. 30.

“The surveillance testing has given us a more accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 on our campus,” Cook said.

Since Aug. 1, Baylor has tested 26,720 students, staff and contractors who work on the campus, with 3.5% of all tests coming back positive, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.