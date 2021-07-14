McLennan County to renovate fourth-floor grand jury room for temporary courtroom

Luna toured the old grand jury chambers Wednesday with his fellow county judges and two judges from the 10th Court of Appeals — Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice Matt Johnson. Luna said he is eager to get to work in whatever courtroom he and other county officials decide should be his.

The 10th Court of Appeals is operating a justice short since the May retirement of Justice John Neill, of Burleson. Gov. Greg Abbott will name his replacement. The intermediate appellate court, which has clamored for years for more space, has operated on the fourth floor of the McLennan County Courthouse since its creation in 1923. When the courthouse was built in 1902, it was designed to eventually house an appeals court on the fourth floor.

Commissioners took over the law library on the fourth floor almost two years ago for the county’s mental health court and have wrangled about all the space they can from the old courthouse.

Cates said there is no certainty the former grand jury space will be remodeled for use as a county court-at-law before Sept. 1, when Luna starts work.