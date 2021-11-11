 Skip to main content
McLennan County veterans treatment court gets funding
veterans court

Gathered with the large grant check are (front row, from left) County Commissioner Will Jones; County Judge Scott Felton; Commissioner Patricia Miller; Commissioner Jim Smith; Amy Lowrey, director of specialty courts for the county; Tiffany Love, Veterans Affairs veterans justice outreach social worker; (back row) Larry Day, probation officer with Community Supervision and Corrections Department; 74th District Judge Gary Coley Jr.; and Josh Borderud, director of Baylor Law Veterans Clinic.

 Amy Lowrey photo

Several community projects in McLennan County were awarded funding with grants from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grant money to organizations serving veterans and their families.

The McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court was awarded a grant for $150,000 for its continuing program that emphasizes treatment, rather than incarceration, for veterans with criminal charges.

The program is a voluntary, court-monitored treatment initiative structured to address the mental health and/or substance abuse issues of a veteran with criminal charges and is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, McLennan County, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, McLennan County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, Baylor Law Veterans Clinic and the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Veterans One Stop Program.

The Honorable Gary Coley Jr., 74th District Court judge, is the presiding judge of the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court.

The first participants in the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court started the orientation process on Veterans Day 2020 and 19 participants have been accepted into the program to date with three veterans graduating in August.

