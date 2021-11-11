McLennan County veterans treatment court gets funding

Several community projects in McLennan County were awarded funding with grants from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grant money to organizations serving veterans and their families.

The McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court was awarded a grant for $150,000 for its continuing program that emphasizes treatment, rather than incarceration, for veterans with criminal charges.

The program is a voluntary, court-monitored treatment initiative structured to address the mental health and/or substance abuse issues of a veteran with criminal charges and is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, McLennan County, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, McLennan County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, Baylor Law Veterans Clinic and the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Veterans One Stop Program.

The Honorable Gary Coley Jr., 74th District Court judge, is the presiding judge of the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court.

The first participants in the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court started the orientation process on Veterans Day 2020 and 19 participants have been accepted into the program to date with three veterans graduating in August.