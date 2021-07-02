McLennan County volunteer fire departments rely on communities they serve for support

At the site of a fatal wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 434 southeast of Robinson this week, three local volunteer fire departments responded and provided assistance for one reason only: The volunteers want to serve their community and help their neighbors.
But to put themselves on the line and provide critical help in emergency situations, volunteer firefighters rely on the communities they serve for funding, often struggling to stretch the money they have to cover their needs.
Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Casey Perry has been with the department for nine years and said its funding is often limited.
“Residents think we are a paid service,” Perry said. “They think we are provided by the county and we are going to be there no matter what. Well we are gonna be there no matter, but you don’t realize that you are getting someone who has a desire to serve their fellow man.”
Because Elm Mott is an unincorporated community, the department does not receive any funding from a city. McLennan County provides volunteer fire departments annual funding of $5,500, plus a stipend based on how many square miles they serve.
For 2021, the stipend is $30 per square mile, and the county has a total of $205,110 budgeted for all the departments to split, according to the McLennan County Auditor’s Office.
The county funding only puts a small dent in what is needed to actually run a department. Budgets for departments with paid firefighters funded by small to midsize cities in the area average between $600,000 and $1 million per year, Perry said.
“The county is asking volunteer fire departments to serve in the same capacity, provide the same services but they are asking them to do it for $6,000,” Perry said.
Perry said volunteer departments need the same type of equipment that full-time career departments need. There is also no difference in the services residents expect.
“When people call 911, they expect a response,” Perry said. “One hundred percent they expect a response.”
To raise the money it needs to keep responding, Elm Mott, like other volunteer departments, holds fundraisers, applies for grants and accepts donations.
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Bird said some departments struggle with funding more than others. Bird, who had previously been a volunteer for the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, said as a smaller community, Downsville desperately needs the community’s support to raise its funds.
Downsville hosts multiple food fundraisers, including a barbeque fundraiser it just held June 12 that brought in about $8,000. But even that effort proved to have its challenges.
“That was a tough one because brisket is so high right now,” Bird said. “The price of meat is through the roof so it kind of cut into our profit this year.”
The department was able to secure “good deals” from local suppliers, but the cost of food still made it difficult to bring in the profits the department would have liked.
COVID-19 also hurt funding for 2020, because departments were not able to host fundraisers in the same way as other years.
“Last year during COVID we didn’t have any fundraisers,” Bird said. “We kind of skipped that because of that COVID deal. It was really rough.”
Bird said the department attempted to do a drive-thru fundraiser but did not raise as much as other years. While the department had money saved for a rainy day, it put off any big purchases that were not totally necessary.
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department Captain Chris Marchisio said firefighters often donate their own money or buy smaller items the station needs so that money from fundraisers, donations or the county can be used for bigger purchases. Their department calls it “Fire Santa.”
Chief Perry said Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue tries to take advantage of as many fundraising opportunities as it can, in addition to applying for grants.
While it does not have any fundraisers scheduled right now, the department will have an open house Saturday night at its station in an effort to get community members involved with the department, hoping more involvement leads to greater participation in fundraisers.
The Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department also held off from its usual fundraising methods last year.
Deputy Chief Jeff Wilhelm said the department is hoping to restart monthly pancake breakfast fundraisers and to participate in fill-a-bucket fundraisers, where volunteers will stand on a street corner and receive donations. However, he said the department tries to limit the frequency of fill-a-bucket fundraisers.
Wilhelm said 65% of the yearly funds for Beverly Hills comes from fundraisers.
A lot of the money raised goes toward gear, he said.
“I don’t know if people realize how much this stuff costs,” Wilhelm said. “A fire hose nozzle starts at around $800, and the costs are there. Fuel for all the trucks, we constantly fuel.”
Wilhelm said the Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department usually runs on an average of $44,000 a year.
Bird said this year Downsville needed to purchase new gear for a few of its volunteers. He said boots cost about $220, helmets cost an average of $250, and full gear is anywhere between $1,400 to $3,000.
Downsville is running a GoFundMe fundraiser to help replace extraction tools, which the station would use for rescue operations.
Not only is fundraising an issue, but departments are saying they are also in dire need of volunteers.
“I only have two members that live in Downsville,” Bird said. “It is just tough recruiting down here. I wish I knew why.”
Bird, who lives in China Spring, said it is important to try to have as many local volunteers as possible in a department because it cuts down on the response time.
“If it wasn’t for volunteers around the community, it would kind of be chaos really, because it would take so long for the city of Waco to respond out here,” Bird said. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers in the area, half of McLennan County would have burned up.”
Marchisio retired from a 30-plus-year career as a firefighter in San Diego County, which allows him to have the time to dedicate to being a volunteer, a privilege most in his department do not have.
“These guys are leaving their families. They work all week, and then there are weekends. We can have a fire in the middle of the night, and then they have to go to work the next day,” Marchisio said. “When you volunteer, it is a lot of work.”
Volunteers make a lot of sacrifices to serve, including missing out on some family time, but the need in the community drove him to volunteer, Marchiso said.
“It’s tough,” Bird said. “Four weeks ago there was an overturned canoe … and actually Waco Fire asked us to help them with that and we were going to my niece’s second birthday and I wasn’t able to go because I had to go help them.”
Bird said he is thankful to have a wife who is understanding and supportive.
Trying to juggle a full-time job and volunteering is not an easy task.
Golinda Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Henderson is a full-time diesel mechanic.
“It’s hard to balance it,” Henderson said. “I have a full-time job. I work 40 hours a week and at any moment we can get a call, but if I am at work, I can’t go. So I have to rely on my other guys if they are available or we have to call for mutual aid to have someone else run our calls.”
Finding volunteers who can manage the emotional stress can also be a challenge.
Downsville, along with many other departments, is trying to move away from the concept of “good ole boys” in hopes of finding more volunteers who have the heart.
“You get people who want to volunteer to wear the shirt and say ‘I’m a volunteer,’” Bird said.
However, he said those people do not usually last very long.
“We had a fatality wreck this past weekend, and for some of our guys that was the first time seeing a fatality, and it hit them hard,” Bird said. “We got back to the station and we talked. That is why we do what we do, is to help others. Sometimes you can’t help everybody. Sometimes you lose people.”
Downsville was one of the three volunteer fire departments that responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 434 southeast of Robinson that killed Ashley Bagley, a mother of two. Her boyfriend, Brandon Marshall, was hospitalized with four broken bones, a ruptured spleen, and required staples to the back of his head, a family member said.
“I hate to say it but a call like that, it either sets you straight as a volunteer or it puts you back to where you are like ‘I can’t do this,’” Bird said.
For the volunteers who stick around, it is all about helping the community, he said.
Rudy Hikel, a volunteer firefighter for Elm Mott for three years, works as a science teacher at La Vega High School.
Hikel said he would like to see more people get involved with their departments, whether by volunteering or participating in fundraisers, so that McLennan County’s communities are safer.