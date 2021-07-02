McLennan County volunteer fire departments rely on communities they serve for support

Downsville is running a GoFundMe fundraiser to help replace extraction tools, which the station would use for rescue operations.

Not only is fundraising an issue, but departments are saying they are also in dire need of volunteers.

“I only have two members that live in Downsville,” Bird said. “It is just tough recruiting down here. I wish I knew why.”

Bird, who lives in China Spring, said it is important to try to have as many local volunteers as possible in a department because it cuts down on the response time.

“If it wasn’t for volunteers around the community, it would kind of be chaos really, because it would take so long for the city of Waco to respond out here,” Bird said. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers in the area, half of McLennan County would have burned up.”

Marchisio retired from a 30-plus-year career as a firefighter in San Diego County, which allows him to have the time to dedicate to being a volunteer, a privilege most in his department do not have.